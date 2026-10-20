Zhihu Inc. Announces Results Of The Extraordinary General Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhihu Inc. (“Zhihu” or the“Company”) (NYSE: ZH; HKEX: 2390), a leading online content community in China, today announced that the ordinary resolution relating to the Company's previously announced subscription, through a wholly owned subsidiary, for a limited partnership interest in Tianjin Lisi Xingshen Equity Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership), with a capital commitment of RMB1.5 billion, and the related transactions, as set forth in the notice of extraordinary general meeting dated September 24, 2026, has been duly passed at the extraordinary general meeting held in Beijing, China today.

About Zhihu Inc.

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH; HKEX: 2390) is a leading online content community where people come to find solutions, make decisions, seek inspiration, and have fun. Since the initial launch in 2010, Zhihu has grown into the largest Q&A-inspired online content community in China. For more information, please visit

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“target,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“continue,”“is/are likely to,” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

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