Heineken® Teams Up With Amazon To Launch Pubscription... The World's First Streaming Service For Nights Out



New Fire TV experience uses the familiar mechanics of streaming discovery to help people find their next night out

Users can browse participating pubs and bars by“genre”, invite friends and receive a weekly credit for a Heineken or Heineken 0.0 The launch comes as over half of adults worldwide say they would go out more often if discovering where to go was as easy as discovering something to watch











AMSTERDAM, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We're all familiar with the new era of TV viewing: abundant choice, personalised recommendations and effortless discovery. Streaming has transformed how we discover entertainment, with something to watch just seconds away. Now, that same approach can help people discover where to go out, too.

As much as people love the ease of streaming, they still crave time together IRL. The challenge is that organising a night out can often feel like too much hassle compared to how effortless entertainment discovery has become. In a poll of 15,000 adults worldwide, over half (55%) say they would go out more often if discovering where to go was as easy as discovering something to watch, while almost two-thirds (59%) say they would be more likely to try somewhere new if they had recommendations tailored to their interests and mood.

To make getting together as simple as saying yes to another episode, Heineken®, the champion of IRL socialising, has collaborated with Amazon to launch 'Pubscription', the first streaming service for nights out.

Currently being piloted in the UK, the new Fire TV experience takes inspiration from the simplicity and personalisation of streaming, applying the same approach of deciding what to watch to where to go out. The app helps you find a pub or bar that matches your mood, invite friends and enjoy a free weekly Heineken or Heineken 0.0 together.

Nabil Nasser, Global Head of Heineken, said:“At Heineken, we believe life is better when it's shared. But as our lives become increasingly digital, creating those moments of real-world connection has never felt more important.

Pubscription uses the simplicity we've come to expect from streaming to do something very human: help friends get together, discover a great pub and spend time with each other.

Technology can give us endless ways to be entertained, but nothing replaces the simple pleasure of getting together over a Heineken.”

Developed in collaboration with Brand Innovation Lab, the creative arm of Amazon Ads, Pubscription allows users aged 18+ to browse participating pubs and bars by“genre”, depending on the kind of night they're after, from lively sports pubs to relaxed local hangouts with friends. Users can subscribe for free via the age-gated Pubscription app on Fire TV and redeem their weekly voucher on their smartphone. They can then invite friends to join them and discover new places together. Each month, Subscribers will receive four vouchers, which can be redeemed for a Heineken or Heineken 0.0 at any participating Star Pub, with a limit of one redemption per week.

Notes to editors

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Research Credits:

*Heineken commissioned a survey of 15,000 respondents across the United States, United Kingdom, Spain, Brazil, France, Romania, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, India, South Korea.

The global poll of 15,000 adults found:



Out of those that stream, over half (55%) do so after 6pm on weekends, rising to almost two thirds (63%) on weekday evenings.

Almost a third (30%) say they make spontaneous plans to meet friends less often than they did five years ago.

One in three (31%) say they value memories with friends and family most when going out and socialising. Over two in five (41%) say having IRL conversations is one of the main reasons they value going out.



*Separately, Heineken commissioned Statista to supply global data on streaming and socialising between 2022 and 2025, which shows the rise in streaming:



Globally, people spent more than two and a half hours a day streaming in 2025, compared with just half an hour socialising, showing how central digital entertainment has become to daily life. Pubscription aims to channel that same enthusiasm into discovering great nights out. Annual content viewing hours reached 748 billion in 2025, up 33 billion year-on-year.



About Heineken®

HEINEKEN® is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN® has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We employ over 85,000 employees and operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken® N.V. and Heineken® Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN®has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken® N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken® Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY)

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