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BUREAU VERITAS - Disclosure Of Treasury Shares Transactions Carried Out From October 12 To October 16, 2026


Date: 2026-10-20 05:31:30

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure of treasury shares transactions carried out from October 12 to October 16, 2026

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  • BUREAU VERITAS - Reporting agrégé du 12 octobre au 16 octobre 2026 (vENG)

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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