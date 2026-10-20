Network Science Named An Openai Select Partner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Network Science joins the OpenAI Partner Network to help enterprises scale governed AI solutions through NSOffice, advisory, and implementation services.

UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Network Science, an AI-first enterprise transformation company, today announced that it has been named an OpenAI Select Partner within the OpenAI Partner Network.The OpenAI Partner Network is a global program for partners to build, sell, and deliver AI solutions with OpenAI. It brings together partners with deep industry expertise, delivery capabilities, and customer relationships, while providing resources and support to help enterprises adopt OpenAI models and products and turn them into measurable impact.As an OpenAI Select Partner, Network Science will continue working with OpenAI to help organizations build, deploy, and scale AI solutions responsibly and effectively. This work will help organizations put GPT-6 Astra to work across more of their business, using deeper reasoning and computer use to complete complex workflows and deliver finished work. Network Science combines AI advisory, implementation services, and its NSOffice enterprise platform to help customers move beyond fragmented pilots toward governed AI systems that support day-to-day work.“Every enterprise deserves the world's best AI in the hands of every employee, to chat, research, analyse and create. OpenAI has been at the frontier of making that possible. But no enterprise should have to choose between the best AI and control of its own context. Sovereignty shouldn't be a choice. It should be the architecture. Network Science built NSOffice that way. Every employee gets OpenAI's best models, and every interaction makes the enterprise's own AI Brain smarter: private, secure, sovereign and always compounding. Together with OpenAI, our AI Office of FDEs (Forward Deployed Engineers) will bring this to every enterprise in the world: the best AI there is, and a Brain that is entirely their own,” said Sandy Hardikar, CEO, Network Science.Network Science supports enterprises across financial services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, legal, and HR, with delivery spanning the UK, APAC, India, the Middle East, and the US. Its work includes AI strategy and readiness assessments, enterprise knowledge search, and AI agent workflows. Network Science reports more than 400 AI implementations across more than 200 enterprise clients.Looking ahead, Network Science plans to expand its OpenAI-related offerings and customer deployments, helping enterprises translate AI ambition into business outcomes.Learn more about the OpenAI Partner Network:

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Network Science Named an OpenAI Select Partner News Provided By Network Science October 20, 2026, 09:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology



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