Trouble Mounts For Ex-Kerala Minister Veena George After Gunman Retracts Statement

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 20 (IANS) The case over the alleged attack on former Kerala Health Minister Veena George by KSU activists has taken a fresh turn, with her gunman telling the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that he gave a statement alleging an armed attack at her instruction.

Gunman Abhilash has told the SIT that he did not see the Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists attacking Veena George and that he gave his statement to the Railway Police on the instructions of the then minister.

His earlier testimony had formed the basis for imposing serious charges, including an attempt to murder, against the arrested KSU activists.

The disclosure comes months after the incident, which occurred towards the end of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government's tenure early this year.

The arrested KSU activists had spent time in jail before securing bail, making the latest development particularly damaging.

The episode had triggered widespread criticism after Veena, who had alleged that she was injured in the incident at Kannur railway station, was discharged from a government hospital near Kannur within two days and travelled by road.

Questions were raised over the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack and the subsequent handling of the case.

The latest revelation adds to the political setbacks suffered by Veena, who was seeking a third consecutive victory from Aranmula in the Assembly elections but lost.

Though she remains an invitee to the CPI(M) state committee, her political standing has diminished considerably.

Veena's rise had been swift. In 2016, Pinarayi Vijayan handpicked her from a television newsroom and fielded her as the CPI(M) candidate in Aranmula.

She won her maiden election and retained the seat in 2021.

Vijayan later elevated her to the Health Ministry, bypassing several seasoned party leaders.

However, her performance as Health Minister became a subject of debate towards the end of her tenure.

The Kannur episode further dented her public image, and the latest disclosure is likely to intensify questions over how the case was handled.