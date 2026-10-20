Gujarat CM Performs Traditional 'Shastra Puja', Stresses Duty And Righteous Action

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 20 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel performed the traditional Shastra Puja at his official residence in Gandhinagar on Tuesday on the occasion of Vijayadashami, emphasising the importance of duty, dedication and preserving human values while discharging responsibilities.

CM Patel worshipped weapons used by security personnel deployed for his protection in accordance with traditional Vedic rituals.

The ceremony, associated with Vijayadashami's symbolism of the victory of good over evil, also highlighted the cultural significance of protecting both shastra (weapons) and shastra (scriptures).

Addressing the security personnel present, the Chief Minister spoke about the importance of duty, dedication and Karmayoga, or the path of selfless action.

He stressed that those responsible for protection and security must continuously fulfil their duties while upholding compassion, empathy and righteous conduct.

The CM also underlined the importance of preserving human values in the performance of official responsibilities and striving for spiritual growth through good deeds.

The Chief Minister extended Vijayadashami greetings to the security personnel who participated in the ceremony.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Tejas Patel, who oversees the Chief Minister's security arrangements, welcomed him on the occasion.

Deputy Superintendents of Police, police inspectors, police sub-inspectors, commandos, drivers, and other personnel deployed for the Chief Minister's security were present and took part in the ritual.

The ceremony continued a tradition initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister.

The Shastra Puja has since been observed at the Chief Minister's residence on Vijayadashami, combining the festival's cultural significance with a recognition of the responsibilities of security personnel.

Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, is traditionally associated with the victory of good over evil.

The worship of weapons on the occasion reflects the longstanding cultural practice of honouring the instruments used to protect people and uphold justice.