Kidnapped Minor Girl Rescued, Four Proclaimed Offenders Arrested: Delhi Police

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested four proclaimed offenders and absconders in separate operations conducted by teams from the Bhikaji Cama Place police post, the R.K. Puram police station, and the Sarojini Nagar police station of its south-western district, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Sunder Raj, 49, Log Nathan alias N. Loganathan, 36, and Rukman, 49, all residents of Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, and Chotu Kashyap, 29. The accused had been declared proclaimed offenders by courts through orders dated February 3, 2017, March 5, 2025, October 15, 2025, and July 6.

According to the police, dedicated teams were constituted to trace proclaimed offenders, absconders, and other wanted criminals evading legal proceedings. The teams gathered technical and human intelligence, activated local sources, conducted field verification and carried out raids based on specific information.

In the first operation, a team from R.K. Puram police station apprehended three alleged members of the Thak-Thak gang from Tiruchirappalli during area patrolling. The team comprised Sub-Inspector Satyender Gulia, Head Constables Kuldeep, Ramphool, and Indraj, and Constable Lokesh. It operated under the guidance of Station House Officer Yashpal Singh and the overall supervision of ACP, Vasant Vihar, Babbar Bhan.

During patrolling, the police noticed three persons moving suspiciously and detained them. Verification revealed that all three had been declared proclaimed offenders in separate criminal cases.

Sunder Raj, who was previously involved in 12 criminal cases, was declared a proclaimed offender in FIR No. 336/2017, registered under Sections 379, 411, 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at Kotwali police station. The court issued the order on March 5, 2025.

Log Nathan was declared a proclaimed offender in four cases, including FIR No. 28/2015, registered under Sections 379, 411, and 34 of the IPC. The court issued the relevant order on February 3, 2017. Information about his apprehension was shared with the police station concerned.

Rukman was declared a proclaimed offender in FIR No. 230/2018, registered under Sections 379, 401, 411 and 34 of the IPC at Nabi Karim police station. The court issued the order on October 15, 2025.

In a separate operation, Sarojini Nagar police traced and apprehended Chotu Kashyap, against whom a reward of Rs 20,000 had been announced. He was wanted in FIR No. 450/2025, registered under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A team comprising Sub-Inspector Deepak and Head Constables Amarjeet, Mukesh and Ajeet worked under SHO Atul Tyagi and ACP S.J. Enclave Melvyn Verghese. After covering approximately 5,000 kilometres through sustained field operations, human intelligence and technical surveillance, the team traced Kashyap to Govindpur Mandi in Punjab.

The police also recovered the kidnapped 14-year-old girl from the same location.