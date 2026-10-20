Goa Travel Guide: Discover Chorla Ghat, Hidden Hill Escape Famous For Waterfalls And Forests

Goa Travel Tips: We immediately think of blue seas, sandy beaches, and party lights when we hear the name Goa. But another Goa exists beyond this familiar picture. This hidden paradise offers complete silence, dense green forests, and cloudy mountain roads. We call this secret spot Chorla Ghat.

This beautiful place is just 50 to 55 kilometres away from Panaji. Chorla Ghat sits exactly at the tri-junction of Goa, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. It forms a part of the Western Ghats or Sahyadri mountain range. The location stands about 800 metres above sea level. It is a major biodiversity hotspot within the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Western Ghats.

What can you see at Chorla Ghat?

1. Dreamy Drive:Bikers call Chorla Ghat their ultimate paradise. You get winding mountain roads and thick forests on both sides. Clouds suddenly come down and cover the valley. The drive itself becomes your main destination here.

2. Land of Waterfalls:Chorla comes fully alive during the monsoon and post-monsoon seasons. The Twin Vajra waterfalls and white waterfalls are the main attractions here. You have to trek through the jungle to reach these beautiful falls.

3. Nature and Wildlife: This area falls under the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary. You can spot more than 200 bird species here. The Malabar Grey Hornbill and Malabar Whistling Thrush are very common. You can also find rare animals like the Barred Wolf Snake, Malabar Giant Squirrel, and Barking Deer. This makes the place perfect for bird watchers and wildlife photographers.

4. Trekking and Eco-Stays:The Lasni Temb peak trek is very popular among visitors. You can also enjoy jungle walks and foot trails. You can stay at famous eco-resorts like Wildernest Nature Resort and Swapnagandha Resort. These places let you enjoy nature from wooden platforms right in the middle of the jungle.

When should you visit?

The best time to visit Chorla Ghat is from August to November and October to May. The mountains turn completely green after the rains. The waterfalls also flow at their full capacity during this time. You should avoid visiting during peak monsoon because the roads become very slippery.

How can you reach?

Dabolim is the nearest airport, located 60 km away. Thivim is the nearest railway station, located 40 km away. You can easily hire a cab or take a bus from Panaji or Belgaum to reach here.

Chorla Ghat is the perfect destination for you if you want to escape the Goa crowds for a day. You will not find any loud parties here. You will only experience the deep silence of the forest and the sweet chirping of birds.