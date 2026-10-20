Emirates Specialty Hospital Expands Cancer Care Services in Dubai with Opening of Dedicated Chemotherapy Unit
(MENAFN- Awareness Marketing Management) New facility at Dubai Healthcare City aims to improve access to specialised cancer treatment, bringing personalised oncology care and medical expertise together under one roof
Dubai, UAE: Emirates Specialty Hospital in Dubai Healthcare City has announced the opening of a dedicated chemotherapy unit within its Emirates Oncology Centre, marking a significant expansion of its cancer care services and strengthening access to specialised oncology treatment for patients in Dubai.
The newly established unit has been designed to provide chemotherapy treatments in a dedicated clinical setting, with an emphasis on patient safety, individualised treatment plans and continuous medical support throughout the cancer care journey.
The opening comes as healthcare providers increasingly recognise the importance of delivering cancer treatment through a coordinated, multidisciplinary approach that addresses not only the disease itself but also the physical and emotional challenges patients may experience during treatment.
For many cancer patients, chemotherapy involves repeated hospital visits, ongoing medical assessments and careful monitoring of treatment responses and potential side effects. Access to a specialised facility supported by experienced oncology professionals can play an important role in ensuring continuity of care and helping patients navigate what is often a complex and demanding treatment journey.
Bringing specialised cancer treatment closer to patients
The Emirates Oncology Centre brings together medical expertise and patient-focused services to support individuals undergoing cancer treatment.
The oncology services are supervised by Prof. Dr. Marwan Ghosn, Consultant Medical Oncologist, and Dr. Mohamed Elbassyouny Alawy, Specialist Medical Oncology, who oversee the delivery of specialised oncology care.
Treatment plans are developed according to each patient's diagnosis, medical condition and individual clinical needs, with an emphasis on evidence-based medical practice, careful monitoring and appropriate supportive care.
The dedicated chemotherapy unit forms part of the hospital's broader strategy to strengthen its specialised medical services while maintaining high standards of clinical quality and patient safety.
Cancer care goes beyond chemotherapy
While chemotherapy remains an important treatment option for many types of cancer, oncology care increasingly requires a comprehensive approach that considers each patient's overall health, treatment tolerance and quality of life.
Patients receiving chemotherapy may experience a range of challenges, including fatigue, nausea, changes in appetite and other treatment-related effects that require ongoing medical attention.
The Emirates Oncology Centre places particular emphasis on supporting patients throughout these challenges, with treatment decisions guided by clinical assessment and individual patient needs.
The approach reflects a growing shift in cancer care towards personalised treatment, where medical teams consider the characteristics of the disease alongside the patient's health, circumstances and treatment goals.
Equally important is the need for clear communication between doctors, patients and their families, particularly when discussing treatment options, expected outcomes and possible side effects.
By placing patients at the centre of clinical decision-making, the hospital aims to provide a treatment experience built around medical expertise, informed choices and compassionate care.
Strengthening Dubai's specialised healthcare services
The opening of the chemotherapy unit represents another step in Emirates Specialty Hospital's ongoing efforts to expand its clinical capabilities and provide comprehensive healthcare services within Dubai Healthcare City.
As demand for specialised healthcare continues to evolve, the availability of dedicated oncology facilities is increasingly important in supporting timely access to treatment and ensuring patients can receive appropriate care within an established hospital environment.
The hospital said the new unit reflects its commitment to investing in specialised medical services and improving the overall patient experience through coordinated care, experienced healthcare professionals and a strong focus on clinical safety.
With the opening of the dedicated chemotherapy unit, Emirates Specialty Hospital aims to further strengthen its role in providing specialised cancer care in Dubai, offering patients and their families access to personalised treatment and medical support at every stage of their journey.
For more information please visit our website : Emirates Hospitals Dubai - Best Hospital in Dubai, Top Rated
About Emirates Specialty Hospital
Located in Dubai Healthcare City, Emirates Specialty Hospital is a multidisciplinary healthcare facility providing a range of specialised medical and surgical services. The hospital continues to expand its clinical capabilities, with a focus on medical expertise, patient-centred care and high standards of healthcare quality and safety.
Dubai, UAE: Emirates Specialty Hospital in Dubai Healthcare City has announced the opening of a dedicated chemotherapy unit within its Emirates Oncology Centre, marking a significant expansion of its cancer care services and strengthening access to specialised oncology treatment for patients in Dubai.
The newly established unit has been designed to provide chemotherapy treatments in a dedicated clinical setting, with an emphasis on patient safety, individualised treatment plans and continuous medical support throughout the cancer care journey.
The opening comes as healthcare providers increasingly recognise the importance of delivering cancer treatment through a coordinated, multidisciplinary approach that addresses not only the disease itself but also the physical and emotional challenges patients may experience during treatment.
For many cancer patients, chemotherapy involves repeated hospital visits, ongoing medical assessments and careful monitoring of treatment responses and potential side effects. Access to a specialised facility supported by experienced oncology professionals can play an important role in ensuring continuity of care and helping patients navigate what is often a complex and demanding treatment journey.
Bringing specialised cancer treatment closer to patients
The Emirates Oncology Centre brings together medical expertise and patient-focused services to support individuals undergoing cancer treatment.
The oncology services are supervised by Prof. Dr. Marwan Ghosn, Consultant Medical Oncologist, and Dr. Mohamed Elbassyouny Alawy, Specialist Medical Oncology, who oversee the delivery of specialised oncology care.
Treatment plans are developed according to each patient's diagnosis, medical condition and individual clinical needs, with an emphasis on evidence-based medical practice, careful monitoring and appropriate supportive care.
The dedicated chemotherapy unit forms part of the hospital's broader strategy to strengthen its specialised medical services while maintaining high standards of clinical quality and patient safety.
Cancer care goes beyond chemotherapy
While chemotherapy remains an important treatment option for many types of cancer, oncology care increasingly requires a comprehensive approach that considers each patient's overall health, treatment tolerance and quality of life.
Patients receiving chemotherapy may experience a range of challenges, including fatigue, nausea, changes in appetite and other treatment-related effects that require ongoing medical attention.
The Emirates Oncology Centre places particular emphasis on supporting patients throughout these challenges, with treatment decisions guided by clinical assessment and individual patient needs.
The approach reflects a growing shift in cancer care towards personalised treatment, where medical teams consider the characteristics of the disease alongside the patient's health, circumstances and treatment goals.
Equally important is the need for clear communication between doctors, patients and their families, particularly when discussing treatment options, expected outcomes and possible side effects.
By placing patients at the centre of clinical decision-making, the hospital aims to provide a treatment experience built around medical expertise, informed choices and compassionate care.
Strengthening Dubai's specialised healthcare services
The opening of the chemotherapy unit represents another step in Emirates Specialty Hospital's ongoing efforts to expand its clinical capabilities and provide comprehensive healthcare services within Dubai Healthcare City.
As demand for specialised healthcare continues to evolve, the availability of dedicated oncology facilities is increasingly important in supporting timely access to treatment and ensuring patients can receive appropriate care within an established hospital environment.
The hospital said the new unit reflects its commitment to investing in specialised medical services and improving the overall patient experience through coordinated care, experienced healthcare professionals and a strong focus on clinical safety.
With the opening of the dedicated chemotherapy unit, Emirates Specialty Hospital aims to further strengthen its role in providing specialised cancer care in Dubai, offering patients and their families access to personalised treatment and medical support at every stage of their journey.
For more information please visit our website : Emirates Hospitals Dubai - Best Hospital in Dubai, Top Rated
About Emirates Specialty Hospital
Located in Dubai Healthcare City, Emirates Specialty Hospital is a multidisciplinary healthcare facility providing a range of specialised medical and surgical services. The hospital continues to expand its clinical capabilities, with a focus on medical expertise, patient-centred care and high standards of healthcare quality and safety.
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