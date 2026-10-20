ACCIONA SECURES NEW AND RENEWED INFRASTRUCTURE MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS IN QATAR
(MENAFN- ACCIONA) QATAR, 20 OCTOBER, 2026. ACCIONA has secured two operation and maintenance (O&M) contracts in Lusail, Qatar, renewing its existing contract for the city's road infrastructure and winning a new contract to operate and maintain its underground utility tunnel network.
The contracts cover essential infrastructure supporting Lusail, one of Qatar's leading smart cities, including road tunnels, underpasses, bridges and underground utility systems.
Under the renewed Lusail Road MEP contract, ACCIONA will continue to provide specialized Operations and Hard Services for key road infrastructure, including tunnels, underpasses, bridges and associated MEP, control and other critical systems.
The new Lusail Utility Tunnel contract covers the O&M of a major underground infrastructure network serving essential utilities across the city. ACCIONA will provide comprehensive facility management services to ensure the safe, reliability and continuous operation of the network and its associated facilities and systems.
Both projects operate on a 24/7 basis, with dedicated shift teams ensuring continuous monitoring, operation and maintenance of Lusail’s critical infrastructure.
Together, these projects reinforce ACCIONA’s position as a trusted infrastructure and facility services partner in Lusail, combining technical expertise, integrated FM capabilities and operational excellence to support the city’s critical infrastructure and long-term development
The contracts cover essential infrastructure supporting Lusail, one of Qatar's leading smart cities, including road tunnels, underpasses, bridges and underground utility systems.
Under the renewed Lusail Road MEP contract, ACCIONA will continue to provide specialized Operations and Hard Services for key road infrastructure, including tunnels, underpasses, bridges and associated MEP, control and other critical systems.
The new Lusail Utility Tunnel contract covers the O&M of a major underground infrastructure network serving essential utilities across the city. ACCIONA will provide comprehensive facility management services to ensure the safe, reliability and continuous operation of the network and its associated facilities and systems.
Both projects operate on a 24/7 basis, with dedicated shift teams ensuring continuous monitoring, operation and maintenance of Lusail’s critical infrastructure.
Together, these projects reinforce ACCIONA’s position as a trusted infrastructure and facility services partner in Lusail, combining technical expertise, integrated FM capabilities and operational excellence to support the city’s critical infrastructure and long-term development
ACCIONA
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