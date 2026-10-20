Samsung Electronics and Checkout.com partner to support high-performance digital payments and expand Samsung Pay
(MENAFN- OMC) Middle East — 20 October 2026 — Checkout.com, a leading global digital payments provider, has announced a global partnership with Samsung Electronics to support its digital commerce ecosystem with flexible, high-performance payment capabilities, and bring Samsung Pay to more merchants.
Checkoutcurrently processes payments for Samsung Gulf Electronics, supporting Samsungacross the MENA region. Under the global partnership, Checkoutwill extend its support to additional Samsung Electronics’ digital-commerce environments and markets in the EU and North America across both the Galaxy Store and Samsung.com.
The partnership will bring together Checkout.com’s global and local acquiring capabilities, payment-processing platform and payment optimization technology to support Samsung Electronics’ payment flows as it expands across markets. Samsung Electronics will use Checkout.com’s Intelligent Acceptance, an AI-powered optimization engine that uses real-time data from Checkout.com’s global network to help intelligently optimize transactions, reduce payment failures and improve performance.
Samsung Pay will also launch on Flow, Checkout.com's low-code payments integration, giving all Checkoutmerchants a simple way to add Samsung Pay as a digital wallet option for online and in-app checkout. This will help merchants enhance their payment offering through their existing Checkoutrelationship and tap into over 1 billion Samsung Galaxy phone users, giving consumers more choice in how they pay.
Together, the partnership will support more flexible payment routing, stronger payment performance and smoother digital checkout experiences across Samsung’s ecosystem, while bringing Samsung Pay to more merchants through Flow.
Woncheol Chai, Executive Vice President, Samsung Electronics, said: “As Samsung continues to build connected digital experiences for customers around the world, we need payment infrastructure that is flexible, reliable and ready to scale across markets. Our partnership with Checkoutwill support that ambition, helping us create a more consistent foundation for digital commerce and bring Samsung Pay to more merchants through Flow.”
Antoine Nougué, Chief Revenue Officer at Checkout.com, said: “Samsung is one of the world’s most innovative technology companies, and we’re proud to support its digital commerce ecosystem through this global partnership. By combining our acquiring capabilities with Intelligent Acceptance and Flow, we’re helping Samsung build greater flexibility into its payments infrastructure while giving merchants more choice in how they accept payments.”
The partnership comes at a time when 63% of consumers in MENA are expecting to increase the frequency of their online shopping over 2026-2027, according to Checkout.com’s MENA Digital Commerce 2026: The New Era of AI in Payments report.
Samsung Electronics is a globally recognized technology leader, with 221 operational sites across 76 countries. Its broad portfolio spans mobile devices, consumer electronics, software, connected experiences and digital commerce, including Samsung.com, Galaxy Store, Samsung Wallet and Samsung Pay.
The Samsung partnership builds on Checkout.com’s momentum with enterprise merchants worldwide. The company now serves more than 1,700 enterprise merchants and has announced recent partnerships with Microsoft, Spotify and Best Buy.
Checkoutcurrently processes payments for Samsung Gulf Electronics, supporting Samsungacross the MENA region. Under the global partnership, Checkoutwill extend its support to additional Samsung Electronics’ digital-commerce environments and markets in the EU and North America across both the Galaxy Store and Samsung.com.
The partnership will bring together Checkout.com’s global and local acquiring capabilities, payment-processing platform and payment optimization technology to support Samsung Electronics’ payment flows as it expands across markets. Samsung Electronics will use Checkout.com’s Intelligent Acceptance, an AI-powered optimization engine that uses real-time data from Checkout.com’s global network to help intelligently optimize transactions, reduce payment failures and improve performance.
Samsung Pay will also launch on Flow, Checkout.com's low-code payments integration, giving all Checkoutmerchants a simple way to add Samsung Pay as a digital wallet option for online and in-app checkout. This will help merchants enhance their payment offering through their existing Checkoutrelationship and tap into over 1 billion Samsung Galaxy phone users, giving consumers more choice in how they pay.
Together, the partnership will support more flexible payment routing, stronger payment performance and smoother digital checkout experiences across Samsung’s ecosystem, while bringing Samsung Pay to more merchants through Flow.
Woncheol Chai, Executive Vice President, Samsung Electronics, said: “As Samsung continues to build connected digital experiences for customers around the world, we need payment infrastructure that is flexible, reliable and ready to scale across markets. Our partnership with Checkoutwill support that ambition, helping us create a more consistent foundation for digital commerce and bring Samsung Pay to more merchants through Flow.”
Antoine Nougué, Chief Revenue Officer at Checkout.com, said: “Samsung is one of the world’s most innovative technology companies, and we’re proud to support its digital commerce ecosystem through this global partnership. By combining our acquiring capabilities with Intelligent Acceptance and Flow, we’re helping Samsung build greater flexibility into its payments infrastructure while giving merchants more choice in how they accept payments.”
The partnership comes at a time when 63% of consumers in MENA are expecting to increase the frequency of their online shopping over 2026-2027, according to Checkout.com’s MENA Digital Commerce 2026: The New Era of AI in Payments report.
Samsung Electronics is a globally recognized technology leader, with 221 operational sites across 76 countries. Its broad portfolio spans mobile devices, consumer electronics, software, connected experiences and digital commerce, including Samsung.com, Galaxy Store, Samsung Wallet and Samsung Pay.
The Samsung partnership builds on Checkout.com’s momentum with enterprise merchants worldwide. The company now serves more than 1,700 enterprise merchants and has announced recent partnerships with Microsoft, Spotify and Best Buy.
OMC
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