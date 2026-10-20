Deadly Migrant Crossing Claims Lives in Aegean Sea
(MENAFN) Twelve migrants died on Monday while attempting to cross the Aegean Sea, including six people killed after their boat collided with a police patrol vessel near the Greek island of Lesbos, authorities said.
Among those who died off Lesbos were a baby and four women, a coast guard official said. Eight people were rescued following the collision.
The official described the incident, saying that "a speed boat carrying migrants collided with the port side of a police patrol vessel".
In a separate incident near the island of Samos, six other migrants — five men and one woman — died after their small boat capsized, according to the coast guard. Rescue teams saved 14 people from the vessel, including an individual suspected of organizing the crossing who was believed to be Iranian.
The Aegean Sea remains a frequently used route for migrants travelling from Türkiye in hopes of reaching Europe, with crossings often resulting in deadly accidents.
In September, a migrant boat sank near the island of Gavdos, south of Crete, leaving one person dead and another 25 missing.
Among those who died off Lesbos were a baby and four women, a coast guard official said. Eight people were rescued following the collision.
The official described the incident, saying that "a speed boat carrying migrants collided with the port side of a police patrol vessel".
In a separate incident near the island of Samos, six other migrants — five men and one woman — died after their small boat capsized, according to the coast guard. Rescue teams saved 14 people from the vessel, including an individual suspected of organizing the crossing who was believed to be Iranian.
The Aegean Sea remains a frequently used route for migrants travelling from Türkiye in hopes of reaching Europe, with crossings often resulting in deadly accidents.
In September, a migrant boat sank near the island of Gavdos, south of Crete, leaving one person dead and another 25 missing.
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