Bangladesh Seeks Answers from Saudi Arabia Over Execution of Two Citizens
(MENAFN) Bangladeshi authorities say they were not notified until after Saudi Arabia executed two of its citizens in the holy city of Mecca, prompting Dhaka to seek clarification from the Saudi government.
The executions took place last Wednesday after a Bangladeshi man and woman were convicted of committing an "indecent act" inside a mosque, according to Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry. The statement did not provide further details about the alleged offence.
Bangladesh has contacted Saudi authorities to request information about the circumstances of the case and the legal proceedings that led to the death sentences.
The incident has drawn public attention in Bangladesh, where Saudi Arabia maintains close ties through shared religious connections and substantial economic relations.
More than three million Bangladeshis live and work in Saudi Arabia, many employed in low-wage occupations. News of the executions has therefore prompted concern among the Bangladeshi public.
Saudi authorities said the two nationals were convicted and sentenced to death under "tazir", a category of punishment in Islamic law that allows judges discretion in determining penalties.
The Saudi Interior Ministry said the severity of the offence and the violation of the mosque’s "sanctity" were factors behind the sentences.
Bangladesh’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shama Obaed Islam, confirmed that her government had approached Saudi Arabia to obtain further details about the alleged acts and the judicial process followed in the case.
The executions took place last Wednesday after a Bangladeshi man and woman were convicted of committing an "indecent act" inside a mosque, according to Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry. The statement did not provide further details about the alleged offence.
Bangladesh has contacted Saudi authorities to request information about the circumstances of the case and the legal proceedings that led to the death sentences.
The incident has drawn public attention in Bangladesh, where Saudi Arabia maintains close ties through shared religious connections and substantial economic relations.
More than three million Bangladeshis live and work in Saudi Arabia, many employed in low-wage occupations. News of the executions has therefore prompted concern among the Bangladeshi public.
Saudi authorities said the two nationals were convicted and sentenced to death under "tazir", a category of punishment in Islamic law that allows judges discretion in determining penalties.
The Saudi Interior Ministry said the severity of the offence and the violation of the mosque’s "sanctity" were factors behind the sentences.
Bangladesh’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shama Obaed Islam, confirmed that her government had approached Saudi Arabia to obtain further details about the alleged acts and the judicial process followed in the case.
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