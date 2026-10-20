Huamai Technology Showcased Its Fiber Optic And Data Solutions At Atxsg In Singapor

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 17, 2026 1:18 am - This year's exhibition focuses on cutting-edge fields such as optical communication, data centers, 5G/6G, artificial intelligence computing power, satellite connectivity, and green energy.

Centered on optical interconnects, covering two key application scenarios

This exhibition focuses on fiber optic interconnects, precisely meeting the needs of the Singapore and ASEAN markets for high-speed interconnects, green and low-carbon development, and efficient deployment. The exhibition highlights two solutions based on specific application scenarios:

Fiber Optic Cable Solution: Building A Solid Foundation For High-Speed??Optical Interconnection Across All Regions

Addressing the needs of high-density urban interconnection, cross-border data transmission, and interconnection between industrial parks and data centers in the Asia-Pacific region, Huamai Technology showcased its full range of high-performance fiber optic cable products. With advantages of low loss, high bandwidth, and high stability, these products support interconnection within backbone networks, metropolitan area networks, and data centers, providing an ultimate transmission experience for scenarios such as smart transportation, digital finance, and cloud computing, and helping to build a seamless high-speed optical network across the entire region.

Data Center Solutions: High-Efficiency Computing Infrastructure

Focusing on the trends of high-density, rapid deployment, and low-carbon operation and maintenance of data centers, the event showcases modular and highly integrated data center solutions. These solutions are suitable for high-density computing clusters and edge data center scenarios in Singapore and Southeast Asia, featuring fast deployment, flexible expansion, excellent PUE, and convenient operation and maintenance. They provide stable and efficient computing power support for industries such as cloud computing, the Internet, and finance.

Connect With Global Customers And Promote Technological Advancement

During the exhibition, the Huamai Technology team received numerous visits from operators, system integrators, and channel partners from Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Europe, and the United States. They engaged in in-depth discussions regarding the performance, application cases, and cooperation models of products such as fiber optic cables, data centers, and energy storage batteries, reaching several preliminary agreements and further solidifying their channel layout in the Asia-Pacific market.

Simultaneously, we held in-depth exchanges with on-site optical module manufacturers, data center equipment suppliers, and component providers on cutting-edge optical interconnect architectures, data center energy-saving technologies, high-density cabling and integration solutions, and the latest trends in green energy storage. This broadened our technological horizons and accumulated valuable experience for future product iterations and solution upgrades.