NAMTECH Master Program In Artificial Intelligence Offers A Path To AI Skills And Career Development

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 17, 2026 1:18 am - NAMTECH Master Program in Artificial Intelligence lets aspiring professionals build practical AI skills, strengthen technical knowledge and prepare for career opportunities in an evolving AI sector.

NAMTECH is positioning advanced AI education around practical business and industrial challenges. Its Master Program in Data Analytics & Artificial Intelligence combines technical foundations, emerging AI methods and project-based learning for learners preparing for technology-focused roles.

The 24-month, full-time residential programme is part of NAMTECH's portfolio of master programmes focused on manufacturing, engineering and technology. The curriculum reflects the growing use of data-driven decisions, automation and intelligent systems across sectors, while giving learners a structured route from core concepts to advanced applications.

Building skills from the fundamentals

Students study Python programming, data structures and algorithms, mathematical foundations for AI and machine learning, statistics, and data analysis and visualisation. The curriculum then moves into computer vision, advanced data mining, natural language processing, reinforcement learning, and AI and machine learning techniques for data and cybersecurity.

Later modules include AI ethics and governance, quantum AI, agentic AI, MLOps, generative AI and large language models. This sequence connects established technical methods with newer areas of practice. It also gives learners opportunities to consider not only how AI systems are built, but how they are deployed, evaluated and governed.

Learning beyond the classroom

The programme includes an industry internship or capstone project, alongside professional skills development in communication, leadership, design thinking, innovation and entrepreneurship. These elements are intended to help learners connect technical work with the needs of organisations, where a useful AI solution must address a defined problem and communicate its findings clearly.

For example, an analytics project may involve examining a dataset, selecting an appropriate method, explaining limitations and presenting findings that can inform a decision. Such work requires sound technical judgement as well as an understanding of the problem being addressed.

Eligibility and programme details

Applicants should hold a B.E. or B.Tech. degree, or a master's qualification in science or mathematics, and meet NAMTECH's published academic criteria. The institute advises prospective applicants to check its official programme and admissions pages for the latest eligibility requirements and application details.

A Master Program in Artificial Intelligence can be relevant to learners exploring fields such as data science, machine learning, analytics, natural language processing and AI product development. Career outcomes depend on individual skills, prior experience and demonstrated project work; completing a programme does not guarantee a particular role.

About NAMTECH

NAMTECH, the New Age Makers' Institute of Technology, is an initiative of the New Age Education and Skills Foundation, a not-for-profit educational initiative by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India. The institute focuses on Manufacturing, Engineering and Technology education and aims to prepare learners for technology-led industrial environments.

For programme information, visit NAMTECH official website.