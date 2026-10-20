Personal Attacks Dominate Brazil Presidential Debate Ahead of Run-Off Vote
(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and his right-wing challenger, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, exchanged sharp personal attacks during a televised debate held one week before the presidential run-off election.
Opinion polls indicate a closely contested race, making the debate an important opportunity for both candidates to attract undecided voters. However, its confrontational tone prompted analysts to warn that the exchanges could discourage participation and contribute to a higher abstention rate.
The first round of voting took place on October 4, when Bolsonaro outperformed expectations in opinion polls and secured a narrow lead over Lula.
Sunday’s televised confrontation was the first of two debates scheduled before the decisive vote. The next encounter is planned for Friday, only two days before polling stations open.
Flávio Bolsonaro represents the Liberal Party and is the son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, who governed Brazil from 2018 to 2022. His father was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison over a plot to overturn the result of the 2022 election, which Lula won.
In the first round, the younger Bolsonaro received 47% of the vote, while Lula secured 45.2%. Neither candidate reached the 50% of valid votes required to win the presidency outright, making a second round necessary.
Since Brazil returned to democracy in 1988, no candidate who finished behind in the first round has gone on to win the second. Despite that historical record, Lula has urged his supporters to remain confident, promising that he will "win in extra time".
Opinion polls indicate a closely contested race, making the debate an important opportunity for both candidates to attract undecided voters. However, its confrontational tone prompted analysts to warn that the exchanges could discourage participation and contribute to a higher abstention rate.
The first round of voting took place on October 4, when Bolsonaro outperformed expectations in opinion polls and secured a narrow lead over Lula.
Sunday’s televised confrontation was the first of two debates scheduled before the decisive vote. The next encounter is planned for Friday, only two days before polling stations open.
Flávio Bolsonaro represents the Liberal Party and is the son of former president Jair Bolsonaro, who governed Brazil from 2018 to 2022. His father was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison over a plot to overturn the result of the 2022 election, which Lula won.
In the first round, the younger Bolsonaro received 47% of the vote, while Lula secured 45.2%. Neither candidate reached the 50% of valid votes required to win the presidency outright, making a second round necessary.
Since Brazil returned to democracy in 1988, no candidate who finished behind in the first round has gone on to win the second. Despite that historical record, Lula has urged his supporters to remain confident, promising that he will "win in extra time".
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