Future Travel Starts Now: 2026 JETOUR Global Technology Experience Day Kicks Off

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 JETOUR Global Technology Experience Day officially opened on October 20 in Wuhu, Anhui Province. The Global Innovation Conference brought together over 2,000 international guests, media representatives, and users to explore the Group's latest technologies, products, and vision for intelligent mobility.

Technology in Full View: A Vision of the Future

At the conference, Yin Tongyue, Chairman of Chery Automobile Co., Ltd., reflected on over 30 years of innovation and highlighted AI's transformative role in the automotive industry. Gao Xinhua, Chief Technology Officer, outlined the Group's technological foundations for the intelligent era.









The event showcased innovations in computing, data platforms, V2G, solar-storage-charging integration, AI foundation models, Robotaxi, and AiMOGA Robotics. Together, these technologies support an intelligent ecosystem spanning mobility, energy, and daily life. Participants also explored the innovations through exhibitions and hands-on experiences at the R&D Center.

When Technology Meets Travel, Experience Comes First

JETOUR brings technology into real-world travel through its T and G Series. The T Series combines urban comfort with off-road capability, featuring C-DM Super Hybrid technology, XWD intelligent four-wheel drive,“7+X” off-road modes, and smart cockpit and driving technologies.

Built on the next-generation GAIA all-terrain intelligent architecture, the G Series combines an efficient hybrid system, a dedicated off-road chassis, intelligent interaction, and a premium cabin to deliver capability and comfort.

Bringing the Beach Market to Life: Time to Set Off

That evening, JETOUR hosted a beach camping welcome dinner along the Yangtze River. Vehicle-integrated V2L technology powered outdoor cooking and entertainment, demonstrating how innovation enhances travel experiences. JETOUR executives and international guests also launched the Experience Day's test-drive program.

On October 21, guests will head to Moganshan's rugged mountain terrain to test JETOUR models across varied road conditions and discover new possibilities for intelligent travel.

ABOUT JETOUR

Launched in 2018, JETOUR is committed to the“Travel+” strategy and has entered more than 100 countries and regions worldwide, with over 2,000 sales and after-sales service outlets and a global user base exceeding 50 million. Its global R&D network spans the EU, the Middle East, Central & South America, ASEAN and etc. Its portfolio includes the T-Series, which targets the light off-road segment, and the G-Series, positioned for the premium luxury off-road market. Together, these models cater to diverse travel scenarios, including urban commuting, family road trips, outdoor camping adventures, and long-distance journeys.

Contact:

Tina Liu

JETOUR Auto

13757229826

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