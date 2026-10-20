Global Clear Aligners Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast To 2031 Image-Conscious Adults Set To Nearly Double The Clear Aligner Market To $11Bn Market Value

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Clear Aligners Market: Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Clear Aligners Market to Reach USD 11.04 Billion by 2031

The global clear aligners market is projected to grow from USD 6.09 billion in 2026 to USD 11.04 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by increasing demand for aesthetic, removable, and digitally planned orthodontic treatments, alongside wider adoption of digital dentistry and treatment-planning technologies.

Rising awareness of discreet orthodontic solutions is encouraging more patients to choose clear aligners over conventional fixed braces. Demand is particularly strong among working-age adults, while growing clinical acceptance among teenagers and younger patients is expanding the addressable patient population.

Adults to Hold the Largest Market Share by Age Group

Adults are expected to account for the largest share of the clear aligners market. This position reflects strong demand for aesthetically discreet treatment and the convenience of removable orthodontic appliances. Clear aligners are especially attractive to working professionals and other adults seeking to minimize the visibility and lifestyle limitations associated with fixed braces.

The teenage segment is also gaining momentum as manufacturers introduce products designed to address compliance, tooth eruption, and growing dentition. Greater clinical confidence is enabling orthodontists to offer aligner treatment to a wider range of younger patients.

Polyurethane to Lead the Market by Material

Polyurethane is expected to represent the largest material segment due to its transparency, flexibility, durability, and suitability for customized orthodontic appliances. PETG and other thermoplastic materials remain widely used because of their dimensional stability and established thermoforming characteristics.

Multilayer thermoplastic materials are attracting increased interest because they combine multiple performance properties within a single aligner. Continued innovation in advanced polymers and direct 3D-printed aligners is also helping manufacturers improve fit, comfort, durability, and treatment performance.

Offline Distribution Channels to Maintain Market Leadership

Offline channels are projected to account for the largest market share because clear aligner treatment typically requires professional diagnosis, digital scanning or impressions, treatment planning, fitting, and periodic clinical supervision. Orthodontists and dental practices will therefore remain the primary treatment delivery points.

Online and digitally enabled channels are becoming increasingly important through virtual consultations, digital case submissions, online patient acquisition, and remote monitoring. The market is shifting toward integrated online-to-offline models rather than fully direct-to-consumer treatment, allowing providers to strengthen patient engagement while maintaining professional oversight.

US Remains the Largest Clear Aligners Market

The US accounts for the largest share of the global clear aligners market, supported by strong demand for aesthetic and removable orthodontic care, broad acceptance of digitally planned treatment, and a large orthodontic patient base. The American Association of Orthodontists reported continued growth in patient volumes in its 2025 Economics and Patient Census Study.

Adoption is further supported by the country's established network of orthodontists, general dentists, dental service organizations, and digital dentistry infrastructure. Increasing use among adults and younger patients continues to expand the US market opportunity.

Competitive Landscape and Primary Research

Prominent companies operating in the clear aligners market include Align Technology, AngelAlign Technology, Envista Holdings Corporation, Straumann Group, and Dentsply Sirona.

The supply-side primary participant breakdown used for the report includes:



By Company Type: Tier 1 (35%), Tier 2 (40%), and Tier 3 (25%)

By Designation: C-level Executives (45%), Directors (35%), and Others (20%) By Region: North America (27%), Europe (25%), Asia Pacific (30%), Latin America (8%), and the Middle East & Africa (10%)

Research Coverage and Market Insights

The report evaluates the clear aligners market by age group, material, distribution channel, and region. It also examines leading companies, product and service portfolios, recent developments, market shares, growth strategies, and competitive capabilities.

Key market drivers include growing preference for aesthetic and removable orthodontic treatment and increasing adoption of digital dentistry. Restraints include high treatment costs and patient compliance requirements, while challenges involve clinical limitations in complex orthodontic cases and the need for professional monitoring.

Major opportunities include wider adoption of 3D printing, AI-enabled treatment planning, advanced materials, and digitally integrated orthodontic workflows. The report also provides insights into market penetration, product enhancement and innovation, emerging market development, investment activity, and market diversification. These findings can help established companies and new entrants assess revenue opportunities, understand the competitive environment, and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

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