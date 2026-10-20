Global Clear Aligners Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast To 2031 Image-Conscious Adults Set To Nearly Double The Clear Aligner Market To $11Bn Market Value
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|244
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$6.09 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$11.04 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
14 COMPANY PROFILES
14.1 KEY PLAYERS
14.1.1 ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.
14.1.1.1 Business overview
14.1.1.2 Products offered
14.1.1.3 Recent developments
14.1.1.3.1 Product launches & approvals
14.1.1.3.2 Deals
14.1.1.3.3 Expansions
14.1.1.4 Analyst's view
14.1.1.4.1 Right to win
14.1.1.4.2 Strategic choices made
14.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
14.1.2 ANGELALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.
14.1.2.1 Business overview
14.1.2.2 Products offered
14.1.2.3 Recent developments
14.1.2.3.1 Product launches
14.1.2.3.2 Deals
14.1.2.3.3 Expansions
14.1.2.4 Analyst's view
14.1.2.4.1 Right to win
14.1.2.4.2 Strategic choices made
14.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
14.1.3 DENTSPLY SIRONA, INC.
14.1.3.1 Business overview
14.1.3.2 Products offered
14.1.3.3 Recent developments
14.1.3.3.1 Other developments
14.1.3.4 Analyst's view
14.1.3.4.1 Right to win
14.1.3.4.2 Strategic choices made
14.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
14.1.4 INSTITUT STRAUMANN AG
14.1.4.1 Business overview
14.1.4.2 Products offered
14.1.4.3 Recent developments
14.1.4.3.1 Product launches & approvals
14.1.4.3.2 Deals
14.1.4.4 Analyst's view
14.1.4.4.1 Right to win
14.1.4.4.2 Strategic choices made
14.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
14.1.5 ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION
14.1.5.1 Business overview
14.1.5.2 Products offered
14.1.5.3 Recent developments
14.1.5.3.1 Deals
14.1.5.3.2 Expansions
14.1.5.4 Analyst's view
14.1.5.4.1 Right to win
14.1.5.4.2 Strategic choices made
14.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
14.1.6 SOLVENTUM CORPORATION
14.1.6.1 Business overview
14.1.6.2 Products offered
14.1.6.3 Recent developments
14.1.6.3.1 Product launches
14.1.6.3.2 Deals
14.1.7 HENRY SCHEIN, INC.
14.1.7.1 Business overview
14.1.7.2 Products offered
14.1.7.3 Recent developments
14.1.7.3.1 Service launches
14.1.7.3.2 Deals
14.1.8 MODERN DENTAL GROUP LIMITED (TRIOCLEAR)
14.1.8.1 Business overview
14.1.8.2 Products offered
14.1.9 SHANGHAI SMARTEE DENTI-TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
14.1.9.1 Business overview
14.1.9.2 Products offered
14.1.9.3 Recent developments
14.1.9.3.1 Product launches
14.1.9.3.2 Deals
14.1.9.3.3 Expansions
14.1.10 ORTHOCAPS GMBH
14.1.10.1 Business overview
14.1.10.2 Products offered
14.2 OTHER PLAYERS
14.2.1 GRAPHY, INC.
14.2.2 CLEAR MOVES ALIGNERS
14.2.3 MODERN ME GMBH
14.2.4 ULAB SYSTEMS, INC.
14.2.5 SMILESET
14.2.6 SCHEU-DENTAL GMBH
14.2.7 THE ARGEN CORPORATION
14.2.8 DYNAFLEX
14.2.9 TP ORTHODONTICS, INC.
14.2.10 PLANMECA OY
14.2.11 CANDID CARE CO.
14.2.12 K LINE EUROPE GMBH
14.2.13 NOVOALIGN
14.2.14 ALIGNERCO CORP.
14.2.15 BRIUS TECHNOLOGIES
15 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
15.1 RESEARCH APPROACH
15.1.1 SECONDARY DATA
15.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources
15.1.2 PRIMARY DATA
15.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources
15.1.2.2 Key industry insights
15.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION
15.3 MARKET BREAKDOWN AND DATA TRIANGULATION
15.4 MARKET SHARE ESTIMATION
15.5 ASSUMPTIONS
15.6 LIMITATIONS
15.6.1 METHODOLOGY-RELATED LIMITATIONS
15.6.2 SCOPE-RELATED LIMITATIONS
15.7 RISK ASSESSMENT
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