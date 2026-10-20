Global Cosmetic Peptides Market Strategic Research Report 2026-2031 13.84% CAGR To Drive Market To USD 2.1 Billion As Haircare And Personalized Skincare Expand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Premium pricing and margin expansion are fueled by differentiated peptide benefits, while anti-aging leads and haircare and personalized skincare broaden opportunities.

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Cosmetic Peptides Market Strategic Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cosmetic peptides market is forecast to maintain double-digit growth through 2031, supported by rising demand for advanced skincare ingredients, premium beauty products, and targeted cosmetic formulations. Valued at USD 0.95 billion in 2025, the market is projected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 13.84% during the forecast period.

Anti-aging applications continue to account for the leading share of the cosmetic peptides market. Consumer interest in products designed to support collagen synthesis, skin elasticity, firmness, and visible wrinkle reduction is strengthening the position of peptide-based formulations across prestige and mass-market beauty categories. Product innovation and increasing awareness of high-performance active ingredients are also enabling cosmetics and personal care companies to introduce premium offerings with stronger value propositions.

Beyond anti-aging skincare, haircare and personalized skincare represent important areas of market expansion. Peptide-based haircare products are gaining attention as brands pursue formulations targeting scalp health, hair strength, density, and overall appearance. At the same time, advances in personalized beauty are encouraging the development of formulations aligned with individual skin characteristics, cosmetic goals, and product preferences. These opportunities are expected to broaden the addressable market for cosmetic peptide manufacturers and ingredient suppliers through 2031.

The report presents a strategic assessment of the global cosmetic peptides market, combining quantitative forecasts with analysis of the competitive, economic, regulatory, and technological factors influencing industry development. It evaluates market conditions at global, regional, and country levels, helping stakeholders identify attractive segments, emerging opportunities, and potential barriers to growth.

Key areas covered in the report include:



Global cosmetic peptides market forecasts by value, using 2025 as the base year and providing projections through 2031.

Market segmentation by application, including Anti-Aging, Haircare, Personalized Skincare, and Other applications.

Analysis of the market by product type to highlight demand patterns and commercial opportunities across major peptide categories.

Region-wise and country-level forecasts covering key established and developing cosmetic markets.

Assessment of the principal growth drivers and inhibitors affecting market performance.

Company profiles of key cosmetic peptide manufacturers and market participants.

Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE, and SWOT analysis to support strategic planning and competitive evaluation. Identification of major cosmetic peptides market trends expected to influence product development, investment, and commercialization through 2031.

The findings can support businesses evaluating product portfolios, geographic expansion, supplier relationships, research and development priorities, and long-term investment strategies. With cosmetic brands increasingly focused on efficacy, formulation differentiation, and premium positioning, the report offers relevant intelligence for organizations seeking to understand how peptide innovation may shape the future of skincare and haircare.

Who can use the report?



C-level executives and Company Directors at cosmetics, skincare, haircare, and personal care companies.

Investment managers and Financial professionals assessing growth opportunities within beauty, personal care, and specialty ingredients.

Cosmetic ingredient manufacturers, peptide developers, formulators, suppliers, distributors, and other participants operating across the cosmetic ingredients value chain. Strategy, product development, business development, and market intelligence teams evaluating opportunities in the global cosmetic peptides market.

By integrating market forecasts, application-level insights, regional analysis, competitive intelligence, and future trend assessment, the report provides a focused resource for stakeholders planning to participate in the continued growth of the cosmetic peptides industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive SummaryIndustry Overview & ForecastMarket Segmentation by TypeMarket Segmentation by ApplicationRegional Market ForecastCountry-Level Market ForecastGrowth Drivers & InhibitorsKey Company ProfilesCompetitive LandscapePorter's Five Forces AnalysisPESTLE AnalysisSWOT AnalysisFuture Trends & Outlook

Companies Featured



Croda International (Beauty Actives)

Lubrizol (Lipotec Active Ingredients)

Clariant (Lucas Meyer Cosmetics)

Evonik (Care Solutions - Cosmetic Actives)

Givaudan (Active Beauty)

BASF SE (Personal Care Ingredients)

Symrise AG (Cosmetic Actives)

DSM-Firmenich (Skin Bioactives)

GL Biochem (Shanghai) Spec-Chem Industry (China)

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