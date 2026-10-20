Global Medical Devices Market Strategic Research Report, 2025-2031 Market To Reach USD 825.5 Billion As Robotics, Connected Care, And Asia Pacific Drive 6.0% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROI opportunities center on surgical robotics, connected diabetes care and Asia Pacific expansion, supported by M&A insights, 16-country coverage and competitive analysis.

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Medical Devices Industry Strategic Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Medical Devices Industry Expected to Reach USD 825.5 Billion by 2031

The global medical devices industry is valued at approximately USD 581.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 825.5 billion by 2031. This represents a CAGR of about 6.0% during the 2025-2031 forecast period, with 2025 serving as the base year. The report examines diagnostic and therapeutic device manufacturing while excluding pharmaceuticals and healthcare services, providing a focused assessment of the global medical device market.

Industry growth is being supported by population aging, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing demand for advanced diagnostic, monitoring and treatment technologies. Wider adoption of surgical robotics and connected diabetes care is also influencing product development, capital allocation and competitive strategy. These trends are creating opportunities for established manufacturers and technology-focused market participants across clinical and home-based care settings.

The report segments the medical devices industry by type across the following categories:



In Vitro Diagnostics

Cardiovascular Devices

Diagnostic Imaging

Surgical and Minimally Invasive/Robotic Devices

Patient Monitoring and Diabetes Care

Orthopedic Devices Ophthalmic Devices

Application coverage includes Hospitals; Diagnostic and Imaging Centers; Ambulatory Surgical Centers; Home Healthcare; and Clinics and Physician Offices. This segmentation provides insight into how purchasing priorities, technology adoption and care delivery requirements vary across major healthcare environments.

North America remains the dominant regional market, supported by its established healthcare infrastructure, broad use of advanced medical technologies and significant presence of leading medical device companies. Asia Pacific is identified as the fastest-growing region, reflecting expanding healthcare demand and increasing adoption of diagnostic and therapeutic devices. Country-level forecasts span 16 countries across five regions, enabling a detailed evaluation of geographic performance and future market opportunities.

M&A activity is increasingly concentrated on surgical robotics and connected-care platforms as companies seek to expand technology portfolios, strengthen digital capabilities and improve their positions in high-growth market segments. This focus highlights the strategic importance of integrated medical technologies that support more advanced procedures, continuous patient monitoring and connected disease management.

The competitive landscape profiles 25 companies, including Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson MedTech, Abbott Laboratories, Medline Industries, Siemens Healthineers, Stryker Corporation, Becton Dickinson and GE HealthCare. Company coverage offers insight into the organizations influencing medical device innovation, market consolidation and global competition.

The report also includes Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE and SWOT analyses to assess competitive intensity, external market conditions, strategic advantages and industry risks. Its 2031 outlook is designed to support corporate strategy, investment, M&A and procurement teams as they evaluate market positioning, acquisition opportunities, supplier relationships and long-term growth priorities within the global medical devices industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive SummaryIndustry Overview & ForecastMarket Segmentation by TypeMarket Segmentation by ApplicationRegional Market ForecastCountry-Level Market ForecastGrowth Drivers & InhibitorsKey Company Profiles (Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson MedTech, Abbott Laboratories, Medline Industries, Siemens Healthineers, Stryker Corporation, Becton Dickinson, GE HealthCare, Philips, Boston Scientific)Competitive LandscapePorter's Five Forces AnalysisPESTLE AnalysisSWOT AnalysisFuture Trends & Outlook

Companies Featured



Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson MedTech

Abbott Laboratories (Medical Devices)

Medline Industries

Siemens Healthineers

Stryker Corporation

Becton Dickinson (BD)

GE HealthCare

Philips (Health Systems)

Boston Scientific

Roche Diagnostics

Baxter International

Cardinal Health (Medical Segment)

Danaher (Diagnostics/Life Sciences)

Zimmer Biomet

Intuitive Surgical

Terumo Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Smith+Nephew

Edwards Lifesciences

Dexcom

Hologic

Insulet Corporation

Alcon ResMed

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