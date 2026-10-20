Global PARP Inhibitor Biomarkers Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2026 To 2034 Precision Oncology And HRD Testing Fuel 8.6% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "PARP Inhibitor Biomarkers Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2026 To 2034" has been added tooffering.

The global PARP inhibitor biomarkers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Expansion is supported by the increasing adoption of precision oncology, a rising prevalence of hereditary and advanced cancers, wider use of companion diagnostics, and growing clinical application of PARP inhibitor therapies across multiple cancer indications. Biomarker testing for BRCA mutations, homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and homologous recombination repair (HRR) pathway abnormalities is becoming increasingly important for treatment selection and patient stratification.

Key Market Drivers

Demand for PARP inhibitor biomarker testing is rising as healthcare providers incorporate genomic profiling into personalized cancer treatment. Regulatory approvals for PARP inhibitors in ovarian, breast, prostate, and pancreatic cancers have reinforced the need for reliable biomarker-based patient selection. Pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies are also increasing investment in companion diagnostics designed to improve treatment outcomes, support regulatory submissions, and broaden access to targeted therapies.

Market Challenges

High testing costs and limited access to advanced genomic diagnostic infrastructure remain important market restraints. Biomarker testing frequently requires sophisticated sequencing platforms, specialized laboratories, and trained personnel, restricting availability in some developing markets. Reimbursement limitations, inconsistent testing standards, low awareness, and the complexity of genomic data interpretation may also impede adoption. Addressing these barriers will be essential to expanding access across low and middle-income economies.

Technology and Industry Trends

Major PARP inhibitor biomarkers market trends include increasing adoption of next-generation sequencing, liquid biopsy platforms, multiplex genomic panels, and AI-supported bioinformatics. Diagnostic laboratories are expanding comprehensive genomic profiling capabilities to identify patients who may benefit from PARP inhibitor therapies. HRD testing is gaining particular momentum, while research into biomarkers beyond BRCA mutations is creating opportunities for more accurate treatment response prediction.

Decentralized testing services and the integration of genomic diagnostics into routine oncology workflows are also reshaping the competitive environment. Collaboration among pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic providers, cancer centers, and research institutions is accelerating companion diagnostic development and clinical implementation.

Market Segmentation

By product, the market includes kits and assays. Kits account for a significant share because of their use in standardized molecular diagnostic workflows and compatibility with clinical laboratory procedures. Assays are expected to record strong growth as demand increases for sensitive biomarker detection and advanced cancer genomic testing.

By service, the market covers Breast cancer gene (BRCA) 1 & 2 testing, homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) testing, homologous recombination repair (HRR) testing, and other services. BRCA 1 & 2 testing maintains a major share due to its established role in PARP inhibitor treatment selection. HRD testing is anticipated to expand rapidly as its clinical relevance increases across multiple cancer types. HRR testing and broader genomic profiling services provide additional molecular insights for comprehensive patient assessment.

Technology segments include next-generation sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Immunohistochemistry, In situ hybridization, and other technologies. Applications encompass breast cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, prostate cancer, and other applications. End users include hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, academic and research institutes, and other end users.

Regional Market Outlook

North America represents a leading regional market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, broad adoption of precision medicine, established reimbursement systems, and substantial cancer research investment. The U.S. contributes significantly to regional demand through high genomic testing volumes and the presence of prominent diagnostic companies.

Europe is recording steady development as oncology testing programs expand and personalized medicine gains wider acceptance. Asia Pacific is expected to achieve the fastest growth, supported by rising cancer incidence, improving healthcare infrastructure, greater access to genomic testing, and investment in precision oncology across China, Japan, India, Australia, and South Korea. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are also generating opportunities as awareness and availability of advanced oncology diagnostics improve.

The report provides regional analysis for North America, the UK and European Union, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, with country-level coverage of major healthcare markets.

Competitive Landscape

Competition centers on genomic testing accuracy, turnaround time, regulatory approvals, laboratory network coverage, data analytics, and integration with targeted therapy programs. Companies are investing in biomarker discovery, next-generation sequencing, liquid biopsy technologies, AI-powered genomic analysis, and laboratory automation.

Key market participants include Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Illumina, Labcorp, Myriad Genetics, QIAGEN, Quest Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and NeoGenomics. Their strategies include companion diagnostic development, precision oncology partnerships, expanded molecular testing services, and continued investment in cancer genomics.

Industry Developments

Recent industry activity reflects stronger collaboration between pharmaceutical companies and diagnostic providers. Advances in sequencing, liquid biopsy, and AI-driven genomic analysis are improving testing efficiency and patient selection accuracy. Regulatory support for targeted therapies, expanding precision medicine programs, and increased cancer screening activity are expected to sustain innovation through 2033.

Historical and Forecast Period

The report analyzes market segments from 2023 to 2033, uses 2024 as the base year, and provides CAGR estimates for 2025 to 2033. It includes quantitative market estimates by segment and geography, alongside analysis of market dynamics, competitive intelligence, emerging technologies, investment opportunities, strategic priorities, and industry trends.

Research Methodology

The research process consisted of secondary research, primary research, and expert panel review. Market estimates considered manufacturer research and development budgets, government spending, company revenues, end-user volumes, pricing, consumption value, country-level revenue, and micro and macroeconomic influences. Proprietary analytical tools, data triangulation, and top-down and bottom-up validation methods were used to support consistency across market projections.

Key Areas Addressed by the Report



Market growth factors, restraints, and emerging opportunities

Product, service, technology, application, and end-use performance

Regional forecasts and investment opportunities through 2033

Fastest-growing segments and leading revenue contributors

Precision oncology and genomic testing trends in emerging markets Competitive strategies adopted by major PARP inhibitor biomarker companies

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Purpose of the Report

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. Key Offerings

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Phase I - Secondary Research

1.3.2. Phase II - Primary Research

1.3.3. Phase III - Expert Panel Review

1.3.4. Assumptions

1.3.5. Approach Adopted

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global PARP Inhibitor Biomarkers Market

2.2. Global PARP Inhibitor Biomarkers Market, By Product, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.3. Global PARP Inhibitor Biomarkers Market, By Service, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.4. Global PARP Inhibitor Biomarkers Market, By Technology, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.5. Global PARP Inhibitor Biomarkers Market, By Application, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.6. Global PARP Inhibitor Biomarkers Market, By End use, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.7. Global PARP Inhibitor Biomarkers Market, By Geography, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.8. Attractive Investment Proposition by Geography, 2025

3. PARP Inhibitor Biomarkers Market: Competitive Analysis

3.1. Market Positioning of Key PARP Inhibitor Biomarkers Market Vendors

3.2. Strategies Adopted by PARP Inhibitor Biomarkers Market Vendors

4. PARP Inhibitor Biomarkers Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global PARP Inhibitor Biomarkers Market Value, 2024 - 2034, (US$ Million)

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Key Challenges

4.3.4. Key Opportunities

4.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

4.5. Porter's Five Force Model

4.5.1. Supplier Power

4.5.2. Buyer Power

4.5.3. Threat Of Substitutes

4.5.4. Threat Of New Entrants

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.6. PESTEL Analysis

4.6.1. Political Landscape

4.6.2. Economic Landscape

4.6.3. Social Landscape

4.6.4. Technology Landscape

4.6.5. Environmental Landscape

4.6.6. Legal Landscape

5. PARP Inhibitor Biomarkers Market: By Product, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.3.1. Kits

5.3.2. Assays

6. PARP Inhibitor Biomarkers Market: By Service, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

6.3. Market Segmentation

6.3.1. Breast cancer gene (BRCA) 1 & 2 testing

6.3.2. Homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) testing

6.3.3. Homologous recombination repair (HRR) testing

6.3.4. Other services

7. PARP Inhibitor Biomarkers Market: By Technology, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.3.1. Next-generation sequencing

7.3.2. Polymerase Chain Reaction

7.3.3. Immunohistochemistry

7.3.4. In situ hybridization

7.3.5. Other technologies

8. PARP Inhibitor Biomarkers Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

8.3. Market Segmentation

8.3.1. Breast cancer

8.3.2. Ovarian cancer

8.3.3. Pancreatic cancer

8.3.4. Prostate cancer

8.3.5. Other applications

9. PARP Inhibitor Biomarkers Market: By End use, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

9.3. Market Segmentation

9.3.1. Hospitals and clinics

9.3.2. Diagnostic laboratories

9.3.3. Academic and research institutes

9.3.4. Other end users

10. North America PARP Inhibitor Biomarkers Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

10.1. Market Overview

10.2. Market Analysis By Product, Service, Technology, Application, and End use

10.3. Geographic Analysis

10.3.1. U.S.

10.3.2. Canada

10.3.3. Rest of North America

11. UK and European Union PARP Inhibitor Biomarkers Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

11.1. Market Overview

11.2. Market Analysis By Product, Service, Technology, Application, and End use

11.3. Geographic Analysis

11.3.1. UK

11.3.2. Germany

11.3.3. Spain

11.3.4. Italy

11.3.5. France

11.3.6. Rest of Europe

12. Asia Pacific PARP Inhibitor Biomarkers Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

12.1. Market Overview

12.2. Market Analysis By Product, Service, Technology, Application, and End use

12.3. Geographic Analysis

12.3.1. China

12.3.2. Japan

12.3.3. India

12.3.4. Australia

12.3.5. South Korea

12.3.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

13. Latin America PARP Inhibitor Biomarkers Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

13.1. Market Overview

13.2. Market Analysis By Product, Service, Technology, Application, and End use

13.3. Geographic Analysis

13.3.1. Brazil

13.3.2. Mexico

13.3.3. Rest of Latin America

14. Middle East and Africa PARP Inhibitor Biomarkers Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

14.1. Market Overview

14.2. Market Analysis By Product, Service, Technology, Application, and End use

14.3. Geographic Analysis

14.3.1. GCC

14.3.2. Africa

14.3.3. Rest of Middle East and Africa

15. Company Profiles

Company profiles include Company Overview, Financial Performance, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Initiatives.

15.1. Agilent Technologies

15.2. Ambry Genetics

15.3. Amoy Diagnostics

15.4. BPS Bioscience

15.5. EntroGen

15.6. Foundation Medicine

15.7. Guardant Health

15.8. Illumina Inc.

15.9. Invitae

15.10. Myriad Genetics

15.11. Pillar Biosciences

15.12. QIAGEN

15.13. Other Notable Players

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