U.S. Wireless Cardiac Monitoring Systems Market Size, Share, And Forecast 2026-2033 Featuring Profiles Of Philips, Irhythm Technologies, Abbott, Medtronic, Biotronik (Teleflex) And More

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Wireless Cardiac Monitoring Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Test Type, Product Type, Indication, End Use, Payer Type, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. wireless cardiac monitoring systems market was valued at an estimated USD 2.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 10.1% from 2026 to 2033, supported by reimbursement expansion, increasing rates of cardiac rhythm disorders, and wider adoption of advanced remote monitoring technologies.

Growing reimbursement coverage for extended ECG services and remote cardiac monitoring is improving patient access to diagnostic testing across the United States. Payer-backed remote patient management programs are also encouraging healthcare providers to integrate connected monitoring solutions into routine cardiac care. These developments are expected to strengthen demand across hospitals, clinics, ambulatory centers, telehealth platforms, and home care settings.

AI-enabled wearable devices and patch-based monitoring systems are becoming increasingly important within the U.S. wireless cardiac monitoring systems market. These technologies support longer monitoring periods, efficient data analysis, and improved diagnostic accuracy. Cloud connectivity, real-time transmission, automated interpretation, and physician validation are also helping healthcare organizations manage cardiac data more effectively.

The continued shift toward outpatient and home-based monitoring is another major market driver. Telehealth integration enables providers to monitor patients beyond conventional clinical environments, while extended-wear devices support the detection of intermittent cardiac events. This transition is creating opportunities for medical device manufacturers, digital health companies, diagnostic service providers, and remote monitoring platforms.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

The report analyzes country-level revenue growth and key U.S. wireless cardiac monitoring systems market trends across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The analysis is organized by test type, product type, indication, end use, and payer type.

Test Type Outlook



Resting ECG and stress ECG

Holter monitoring across short-term (24-48 hours), intermediate (3-7 days), and long-term (>7 days) durations

On-device storage and cloud upload

Manual read, automated, and AI-assisted interpretation

Event monitoring through intermittent (patient-triggered) and continuous (auto-triggered) models

Offline Upload and real-time transmission

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT), including intermediate (48 hr-7 days) and long-term (>7 days) monitoring

Remote/Continuous ECG Monitoring, including long-term (>14 days) and continuous applications Fully AI-assisted and physician-validated interpretation

Product Type Outlook



Implantable Cardiac Monitors (ICM), including Insertable Loop Recorders (ILRs) and long-life ICMs (>3 years)

Patch-Type Monitors with single-lead or multi-lead (3-12 leads) configurations

Single-use and reusable monitoring products

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) offered through Patch + Service Bundles or Module + Subscription models

Holter Device systems with single-channel or multi-channel (3-12 channels) configurations

Wearable Consumer Devices/ Smartwatches, including FDA-cleared medical-grade and consumer-grade products Other wireless cardiac monitoring products

Indication Outlook



Coronary artery disease

Angina pectoris

Atherosclerosis

Heart failure

Stroke / Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Other cardiovascular indications

End Use and Payer Outlook

The report evaluates adoption across Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory / Diagnostic Centers, Telehealth Providers, Home Care Settings, Cardiac Rehabilitation Programs, and other care environments. Payer analysis covers Medicare, Medicaid, and Private Insurance, providing insight into how reimbursement structures influence technology adoption and patient access.

Strategic Value of the Report



Detailed U.S. market estimates and forecasts for informed decision-making

Analysis of growth opportunities, technology developments, and emerging industry trends

Revenue forecasts across test types, products, indications, end uses, and payer categories

Competitive landscape and market presence assessment of key participants

Evaluation of product innovation, AI-enabled monitoring, and remote care models Actionable insights to support market entry, investment planning, product development, and revenue growth strategies

The report provides a focused assessment of the factors shaping the U.S. wireless cardiac monitoring systems market, including reimbursement policy, telehealth adoption, clinical demand, connected device innovation, and the expansion of home-based cardiac care.

Key Attributes

