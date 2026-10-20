U.S. Wireless Cardiac Monitoring Systems Market Size, Share, And Forecast 2026-2033 Featuring Profiles Of Philips, Irhythm Technologies, Abbott, Medtronic, Biotronik (Teleflex) And More

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanding reimbursement, telehealth integration, and AI-enabled wearables accelerate outpatient and home-based cardiac monitoring adoption
Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Wireless Cardiac Monitoring Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Test Type, Product Type, Indication, End Use, Payer Type, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. wireless cardiac monitoring systems market was valued at an estimated USD 2.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 10.1% from 2026 to 2033, supported by reimbursement expansion, increasing rates of cardiac rhythm disorders, and wider adoption of advanced remote monitoring technologies.
Growing reimbursement coverage for extended ECG services and remote cardiac monitoring is improving patient access to diagnostic testing across the United States. Payer-backed remote patient management programs are also encouraging healthcare providers to integrate connected monitoring solutions into routine cardiac care. These developments are expected to strengthen demand across hospitals, clinics, ambulatory centers, telehealth platforms, and home care settings.
AI-enabled wearable devices and patch-based monitoring systems are becoming increasingly important within the U.S. wireless cardiac monitoring systems market. These technologies support longer monitoring periods, efficient data analysis, and improved diagnostic accuracy. Cloud connectivity, real-time transmission, automated interpretation, and physician validation are also helping healthcare organizations manage cardiac data more effectively.
The continued shift toward outpatient and home-based monitoring is another major market driver. Telehealth integration enables providers to monitor patients beyond conventional clinical environments, while extended-wear devices support the detection of intermittent cardiac events. This transition is creating opportunities for medical device manufacturers, digital health companies, diagnostic service providers, and remote monitoring platforms.
Market Segmentation Covered in the Report
The report analyzes country-level revenue growth and key U.S. wireless cardiac monitoring systems market trends across sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The analysis is organized by test type, product type, indication, end use, and payer type.
Test Type Outlook
Resting ECG and stress ECG Holter monitoring across short-term (24-48 hours), intermediate (3-7 days), and long-term (>7 days) durations On-device storage and cloud upload Manual read, automated, and AI-assisted interpretation Event monitoring through intermittent (patient-triggered) and continuous (auto-triggered) models Offline Upload and real-time transmission Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT), including intermediate (48 hr-7 days) and long-term (>7 days) monitoring Remote/Continuous ECG Monitoring, including long-term (>14 days) and continuous applications Fully AI-assisted and physician-validated interpretation
Product Type Outlook
Implantable Cardiac Monitors (ICM), including Insertable Loop Recorders (ILRs) and long-life ICMs (>3 years) Patch-Type Monitors with single-lead or multi-lead (3-12 leads) configurations Single-use and reusable monitoring products Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) offered through Patch + Service Bundles or Module + Subscription models Holter Device systems with single-channel or multi-channel (3-12 channels) configurations Wearable Consumer Devices/ Smartwatches, including FDA-cleared medical-grade and consumer-grade products Other wireless cardiac monitoring products
Indication Outlook
Coronary artery disease Angina pectoris Atherosclerosis Heart failure Stroke / Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Other cardiovascular indications
End Use and Payer Outlook
The report evaluates adoption across Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory / Diagnostic Centers, Telehealth Providers, Home Care Settings, Cardiac Rehabilitation Programs, and other care environments. Payer analysis covers Medicare, Medicaid, and Private Insurance, providing insight into how reimbursement structures influence technology adoption and patient access.
Strategic Value of the Report
Detailed U.S. market estimates and forecasts for informed decision-making Analysis of growth opportunities, technology developments, and emerging industry trends Revenue forecasts across test types, products, indications, end uses, and payer categories Competitive landscape and market presence assessment of key participants Evaluation of product innovation, AI-enabled monitoring, and remote care models Actionable insights to support market entry, investment planning, product development, and revenue growth strategies
The report provides a focused assessment of the factors shaping the U.S. wireless cardiac monitoring systems market, including reimbursement policy, telehealth adoption, clinical demand, connected device innovation, and the expansion of home-based cardiac care.
Key Attributes
CONTACT:
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
CommentsNo comment