Sutherland And Flowx.AI Partner To Deliver Enterprise-Grade AI Solutions For Complex, Regulated Industries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sutherland will engineer, deploy and run AI agents on the FlowX.AI platform across banking, insurance and other regulated industries in North America and Europe, modernizing workflows from onboarding and mortgage underwriting to claims, without replacing core systems

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutherland, an AI-driven business transformation company, and FlowX.AI, a platform for building, deploying, running and governing enterprise AI agents, today announced a strategic go-to-market partnership to help organizations put AI to work across complex, highly regulated business operations.

Most companies either build AI-led capabilities or run operations. Sutherland does both. It engineers AI-led solutions and embeds them into critical business processes it operates for global enterprises, including several Fortune 500 clients. This partnership brings that integrated capability together with FlowX.AI's platform and portfolio of more than 220 enterprise-ready AI agents.

Together, the companies will combine FlowX.AI's agentic AI platform with Sutherland's deep business expertise and dedicated delivery teams trained and certified on the platform. This will give customers end-to-end support, from identifying and redesigning the right business processes to integrating, deploying, governing and operating AI agents in production, and help them realize value from their deployment, based on committed, outcome-based pricing.

“AI creates value only when it becomes part of how the business actually runs,” said Andrew Wells, Chief Data & AI Officer at Sutherland.“Sutherland combines data, AI and digital engineering with deep knowledge of complex business operations. Our partnership with FlowX.AI gives clients a practical way to redesign, deploy and run AI-enabled workflows-not simply add another layer of technology. Together, we can help enterprises move from isolated pilots to govern operations that continually improve and deliver measurable outcomes.”

"Regulated industries hold the biggest opportunity for AI, and most of it is still stuck in pilots," said Ioan Iacob, Co-Founder and CEO of FlowX.AI. "AI only reaches production on peripheral use cases – together with Sutherland, we put it at the heart of the business where the real value is. That's the gap we're closing together with Sutherland, and we're excited about the scale at which we can reach the market together. The organizations that bring AI to the heart of their business first will take the market, and they'll take it fast. We're looking forward to helping them get there."









Moving AI From Demonstration to Daily Operations

Many enterprises have successfully tested individual AI agents; the greater challenge is deploying them across operations that span multiple systems, sensitive data, complex decisions and regulatory controls. To work reliably at scale, these agents must securely access existing systems, follow business rules, explain their actions, manage exceptions, and involve people when judgment or approval is required.

The partnership will address enterprise challenges by identifying high-value processes where AI agents can create measurable business impact :

FlowX.AI will:



Provide its agentic AI platform Bring an extensive library of industry-tuned agents

Sutherland will:



Help define the roadmap for AI deployment and the business case

Redesign fragmented and manual workflows around AI and human collaboration

Configure ready-made agents or develop new agents for specific business requirements

Connect agents with client's existing applications, data and core technology systems Run, monitor and continually improve AI-enabled operations against agreed business outcomes

This approach will allow organizations to modernize their operations without undertaking the cost, risk and disruption of replacing their core technology estates.

Initial Industry Solutions

The first set of joint solutions is expected to focus on high-volume processes where speed, accuracy, compliance and customer experience are especially important.



Banking and financial services: Solutions will target customer and commercial onboarding, account opening, lending, mortgage underwriting, KYC and anti-money laundering checks, financial crime risk assessment and customer retention.

Insurance: The partnership will address policy onboarding, underwriting assessment, first notification of loss, claims processing, fraud detection, renewals, regulatory compliance, and complaint and dispute management.

Healthcare: Initial healthcare solutions will focus on administrative and operational workflows such as pharmacy email and task management, product expiry and returns, internal knowledge requests, document processing and invoice reconciliation. Logistics: Solutions will support order intake, multimodal shipment tracking, carrier matching and communication, spot-rate quotations, freight claims, invoice reconciliation and network planning.

As part of the partnership, Sutherland and FlowX.AI will jointly take industry solutions to market, conduct workflow and opportunity assessments, develop reusable implementation approaches and provide ongoing operational support. The companies expect to introduce the first jointly developed solutions and programs in the coming months.

About FlowX.AI

FlowX.AI is the platform enterprises use to run AI agents inside the operations they already have - the same process, the same systems, the same controls. Launched in 2021 and built for regulated industries, it is used to build, deploy, run and govern agents wherever work moves through a chain of systems and sign-offs: onboarding a customer, underwriting a risk, settling a claim, reconciling an invoice, qualifying and routing a lead.

More than 220 enterprise-ready agents across 20 categories ship with the platform. Four arrive pre-assembled as production-ready stacks - retail mortgage underwriting, commercial onboarding, claims processing, invoice reconciliation - and teams configure these or build their own with the same tools.

FlowX.AI connects agents to existing applications, data and core systems while applying security, monitoring, auditability and human oversight, so every action an agent takes can be explained and evidenced. It is designed for institutions where that evidence has to hold up to a regulator.

These are production deployments, not pilots. In regulated finance (the most constrained environment the platform runs in) a European commercial lender removed 80% of the manual handoffs in its credit flows, and an institution serving more than four million clients lowered its lending operating cost by 40%. The same technology runs on government platforms in NATO member states, under the same controls and the same audit requirements. The architecture that holds under those constraints carries to any operation that runs on systems of record.

FlowX.AI's technology runs in institutions across the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe. The company is headquartered in the United States and raised a $35 million Series A led by Dawn Capital.

For more information, visit .

About Sutherland

Artificial Intelligence. Automation. Cloud Computing. Product Engineering. Advanced Analytics.

For enterprises, these are no longer standalone capabilities. They are the foundations of transformation. For Sutherland, they are core to how we help clients build, run, and continuously improve their businesses.

We are an AI-driven business transformation partner to enterprises, including several Fortune 500 clients. We design, run, and automate business operations at scale, helping clients improve efficiency, strengthen customer experiences, and deliver measurable business outcomes.

Most companies either build AI-led capabilities or run operations. Sutherland does both. We run complex, mission-critical processes for major global enterprises while engineering the AI-led solutions that sit within them. This closed loop is what puts us in a Category of One, helping clients move beyond AI pilots to reliable, governed, measurable outcomes that improve and scale over time.

Our strength lies in combining digital engineering, product engineering, and R&D with deep operational expertise. We build production-grade AI solutions grounded in real enterprise environments, domain knowledge, and live operational insight. This is how we help clients move from pilots to production with confidence, governance, and accountability.

Sutherland has a portfolio of 339 unique and independent inventions, 250 of which are AI-based innovations protected under several patent grants in critical technologies. We bring together advanced products, platforms, and engineering to solve complex business challenges. Through flexible as-a-service models, we help clients modernize operations, transform experiences, and build future-ready businesses.

For every client, we connect technology, operations, and human expertise to create measurable impact for their business, their people, and the customers they serve. With proven strategies and agile execution, we do not just enable change. We engineer clear business outcomes.

Sutherland. Driving Outcomes.

Media Contacts

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