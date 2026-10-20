Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Heads To ITB Asia 2026 In Singapore, To Strengthen Global Travel Partnerships

The Great Stupa at Sanchi

The Bhimbetka rock paintings in Madhya Pradesh, India

The Khajuraho Group of Monuments

Tribal Dance

Rural tourism Experience

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) is set to participate in ITB Asia 2026, scheduled to be held from 21 to 23 October at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. The Board's participation is aimed at strengthening Madhya Pradesh's engagement with international tourism markets, building industry partnerships and exploring new opportunities for the state across leisure travel and Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE).The delegation will be led by Dr. Ilayaraja T., IAS, Secretary, Tourism, Government of Madhya Pradesh and Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board; Mr. Anurag Uikey, Assistant Director, Publicity, Events & Marketing, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board; and six stakeholders from the state's tourism industry.During the exhibition, the delegation will interact with international tour operators, travel agents, destination management companies, hospitality representatives and MICE planners. The discussions will focus on presenting Madhya Pradesh's tourism offerings, identifying potential areas of collaboration and developing business connections that can help bring the state to new international audiences.Showcasing Madhya Pradesh's Tourism DiversityMadhya Pradesh's tourism portfolio encompasses heritage, wildlife, spirituality, nature, adventure and community-based experiences. The state's attractions include the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Sanchi, Khajuraho and Bhimbetka, renowned tiger reserves such as Kanha, Bandhavgarh and Pench, historic destinations including Orchha and Mandu, and important religious centres that draw pilgrims throughout the year.At ITB Asia, MPTB will present these varied experiences to the international travel trade, highlighting opportunities to create itineraries that cater to different traveller interests. The state's combination of cultural landmarks, natural landscapes, wildlife experiences and living traditions also offers scope for developing specialised travel programmes for international visitors.Exploring Madhya Pradesh's MICE PotentialMICE tourism will be an important part of the Board's industry engagement at the exhibition. Madhya Pradesh's heritage destinations, natural settings and cultural experiences offer opportunities to complement corporate meetings, incentive programmes, conferences and group travel with distinctive destination experiences.Through interactions with international planners and travel businesses, the delegation will explore ways to position the state within the MICE travel market and encourage partnerships that connect business events with leisure, heritage and nature-based activities.Strengthening International Trade ConnectionsITB Asia 2026 will provide MPTB with an opportunity to engage directly with industry representatives, understand market requirements and explore avenues for sustained international collaboration. The participation reflects the Board's continued efforts to expand the reach of Madhya Pradesh's tourism offerings and create stronger connections between the state's tourism industry and global travel markets.

MP

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board

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Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Heads to ITB Asia 2026 in Singapore, to Strengthen Global Travel Partnerships News Provided By Vinsan Graphics October 20, 2026, 09:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Travel & Tourism Industry



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