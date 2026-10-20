Expert Nail Care Services Now Available In San Leandro

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The full-service nail salon at 15070 Hesperian Blvd offers manicures, pedicures, and nail art in a welcoming setting.

SAN LEANDRO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A professional nail salon located at 15070 Hesperian Blvd, Suite D, in San Leandro, California, is serving local residents with manicures, pedicures, and nail art. Open seven days a week, the salon provides customers with flexible scheduling options and a professional environment for booking appointments and receiving consistent nail care.The salon's central location on Hesperian Blvd makes it accessible to people throughout the San Leandro area. Its extended hours across the week-opening at 9:00 a.m. most days and staying open as late as 9:15 p.m. on weekdays, with Sunday hours until 6:00 p.m.-give customers flexibility when scheduling visits.Manicures are one of the core services at the salon. For customers who want their hands to look their best for work, events, or everyday life, the salon offers a consistent place to receive that service. The team works with clients to deliver clean, well-maintained nails in a professional setting.Pedicures are another key service offered at the salon. Caring for the feet, nails, and surrounding skin is part of a regular self-care routine for many customers. The salon's team delivers pedicure services in a comfortable environment.For customers who want something beyond a standard manicure or pedicure, the salon also offers nail art. Nail art allows clients to customize their look with designs and color combinations. Having nail art available at the same location as standard nail services makes it convenient for clients to get everything done in a single visit.The salon operates out of Suite D at 15070 Hesperian Blvd, San Leandro, CA 94578. It is open Monday through Sunday. The salon welcomes walk-in customers during normal business hours and also invites visitors to meet the team in person.Customers can reach the salon by phone at 510-278-5828 or through the contact form on the salon's website. Appointment booking is available online, making it straightforward for new and returning clients to reserve a time that works for their schedule. The salon also offers a subscription option for customers who want to stay informed about specials, sales, and upcoming events.For San Leandro residents looking for a local nail salon, this business provides a range of services in a single, accessible location. Whether someone is looking for a quick manicure or a more involved nail art session, the salon is equipped to handle both.The salon's website provides contact information and appointment booking. Customers who sign up through the website can receive updates on specials and events directly to their inbox.**About the Salon**The nail salon is located at 15070 Hesperian Blvd, Suite D, San Leandro, CA 94578. The salon provides professional nail care services including manicures, pedicures, and nail art to customers in the San Leandro area. Open seven days a week, the salon welcomes walk-in visitors during normal business hours and also accepts appointments booked online. Customers can learn more about services and schedule a visit at abellanailavenue.**Contact:**15070 Hesperian Blvd, Suite DSan Leandro, CA 94578510-278-5828abellanailavenue

Joseph

Abellanailavenue

+1 4088361828

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Expert Nail Care Services Now Available in San Leandro News Provided By 30 Second Explainer Videos Ltd October 20, 2026, 09:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



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