JIANGSU BENENV ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD

Responding to Global Sludge Treatment Market Expectations Through Green Production and Low-Carbon Practices

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Yixing, Jiangsu, China | 20 October 2026JIANGSU BENENV ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD (BENENV), a manufacturer of multi-disk screw press sludge dewatering equipment based in Yixing, Jiangsu, holds a renewed ISO 9001 certificate and a CE certificate that name its Multi-Disk Screw Press line in scope, according to the certificate records reviewed for this article. The two documents carry identifiers that any buyer or engineering contractor can check directly with the issuing bodies: ISO 9001 certificate 18122Q11896R1M and CE certificate M.2024.206.C97307.The company, founded in 2011, operates a 20,000 square metre manufacturing site and reports an annual output of 500 units, with 70 percent of production exported to Europe, the United States, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Australia. Its stated approach to protecting the screw press sludge dewatering business rests on two pillars: registered intellectual property and documented conformity. Only the second pillar is currently supported by certificate numbers that a third party can verify at source.The certificate record and what each document actually coversThe ISO 9001 certificate was issued by CICC Certification on 28 August 2025 and is valid to 1 September 2028, against the GB/T 19001-2016 and ISO 9001:2015 standard. It is listed for the Global (IAF) and China (CNAS) markets. Its stated scope covers the design and production of the Multi-Disk Screw Press, the WAVE Separator, the Super Sludge Dryer, the Carbonization Furnace and the Fermentation Tank. That scope matters for procurement: the certificate addresses a quality management system across those product lines, not the dewatering performance of any individual model.The CE certificate was issued by UDEM International Certification Auditing Training Centre Industry and Trade Inc. Co. on 6 March 2024 and remains valid to 5 March 2029 for the EU market. Its scope names the Multi-Disk Screw Press, and the referenced standard is EN 60204-1:2018, the electrical safety of machinery standard. Buyers comparing sludge dewatering equipment should read this precisely: the document addresses electrical safety conformity for the named equipment scope, and it does not by itself certify cake dryness, solids capture or polymer consumption.Both documents are time-bound and scope-bound. A purchaser specifying a sludge dewatering system should confirm that the exact model being quoted falls inside the listed scope, that the validity dates cover the delivery and commissioning window, and that the certificate number resolves at the issuing body. The same discipline applies to any supplier in this category, where certificate images circulate more freely than certificate numbers.Intellectual property: disclosed categories, unverified countsCompany information describes an intellectual property position around screw press sludge dewatering that spans invention patents, utility models, industrial designs and software copyrights, supported by overseas trademark registration activity. Specific counts, application and registration numbers, filing jurisdictions, classes and grant dates are recorded here as [to be confirmed with the company's official IP disclosure]. No patent number, design registration number or trademark number is asserted in this article, because none was verified against an official register in the material reviewed.The same limitation applies to enforcement. Outcomes of trademark opposition, invalidation or infringement proceedings, where they exist, are [to be confirmed]. No litigation, arbitration or customs seizure record relating to screw press sludge dewatering was identified in the public material reviewed for this article, and the absence of such a record is not evidence of enforcement activity in either direction.For buyers, the practical question is narrower than a portfolio count. In screw press design, patent activity generally clusters around press and ring geometry, the fixed and moving ring arrangement, flocculation and dosing layout, and control logic. The relevant test is whether the specific geometry and control functions being purchased are covered by enforceable rights in the buyer's own jurisdiction, and whether an OEM or ODM agreement assigns ownership of tooling, drawings and modified control software unambiguously.A certificate number can be verified in minutes. A patent family cannot. That asymmetry is why compliance documentation usually carries more weight than portfolio language in a dewatering equipment tender.Manufacturing base, quality control and OEM scopeThe company reports a 20,000 square metre factory, approximately 200 employees and a research and development team of 50 engineers. It describes a wholly owned R&D centre in Japan, co-founded by Kazuhiko Kawatsu and Zihou Jiang, under a model the company summarises as Japanese technology, Chinese manufacturing and global sales. Group structure includes subsidiaries in Japan (Kanazawa) and Dubai, and 18 agents in countries including France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia.Quality control is described as 100 percent pre-shipment testing supported by third-party inspection through SGS. Commercial terms listed for the sludge dewatering equipment include a minimum order quantity of one unit, a lead time of 30 to 45 days, delivery terms of FOB, CIF, EXW or DDP, payment terms of 40/60 TT, and acceptance criteria based on pre-shipment testing and factory acceptance testing. After-sales support is described as installation guidance, operator training, technical assistance and spare parts supply.Both OEM and ODM production modes are listed. For an engineering contractor or brand owner evaluating that route, three points deserve contractual clarity rather than verbal assurance: which party owns the drawings and tooling, which party holds the conformity documentation for the rebadged unit, and which jurisdiction's trademark the finished product will carry.Installed base: what the reference list showsThe company reports more than 4,500 project references across more than 60 countries. Individual records include an MDS202 unit at a shipyard operator in Oman for industrial sludge dewatering, reported in stable operation for one year with low energy consumption cited as the operating highlight; two MDS403 units in Indonesia for palm oil mill sludge dewatering, reported stable for two to three years with simple maintenance and low noise and vibration cited; an MDS302 unit in India for chemical sludge dewatering, reported stable for three years in continuous operation; three MDS353 units at a municipal facility in the United States for dewatering and volume reduction of dissolved air flotation sludge; and an MDS353 unit in France for municipal sludge dewatering.The published model table runs from the MDS101 to the MDS404, spanning a hydraulic treatment capacity of 0.12 to 200 cubic metres per hour and a dry solids throughput of 3 to 680 kilograms per hour, in SS304 or SS316L construction. The smallest listed unit, the MDS101, is rated at 0.2 kW with 24 litres per hour of wash water; the largest, the MDS404, at 8.2 kW with 320 litres per hour. Stated applications cover municipal, industrial and food processing wastewater, including chemical, textile, paper, pharmaceutical and agricultural streams.These are manufacturer-published figures. Capacity across screw press suppliers is not directly comparable without a shared basis covering sludge type, inlet solids concentration, polymer dose, target cake dryness, model and test protocol. A buyer shortlisting on capacity alone is comparing nominal numbers, not performance.Market context behind the compliance argumentCommercial research published by Fortune Business Insights and Grand View Research put the global sludge dewatering equipment market at USD 5.19 billion and USD 5.2 billion respectively for 2024, a difference small enough to be treated as consistent. Fortune Business Insights projects the screw press segment to record the highest compound annual growth rate of 9.4 percent over the 2025 to 2032 forecast period, and attributes a 37.57 percent revenue share in 2024 to Asia Pacific.That growth profile explains why documentation has become a commercial variable rather than an administrative one. A manufacturer exporting 70 percent of output into Europe, North America, Southeast Asia and the Middle East is selling into markets where an importer, consultant or utility will ask for a certificate number, a standard reference and a validity date before discussing price. It also explains the emphasis on overseas trademark registration: equipment that crosses borders carries a brand that must be defensible in the destination market, not only at origin.Green production and low-carbon statusNo verified product carbon footprint, third-party life-cycle assessment or zero-carbon certification for the MDS range was identified in the material reviewed for this article, and company information does not publish one. Any zero-carbon or carbon-neutral claim should therefore be recorded as [to be confirmed]. Green production and low-carbon progress at the Yixing site are likewise [to be confirmed] pending formal disclosure of energy, waste and emissions data.What is documented is narrower and more useful to an operator: model-level installed power and wash-water demand, and project records that cite low energy consumption at sites in Oman and France and water-saving operation at a meat processing installation in Portugal. Energy and wash water are recurring cost lines in continuous sludge dewatering, and buyers should request site-specific consumption figures rather than accept a category-level efficiency statement.Compliance as a procurement filterFor a buyer moving from evaluation into execution, the documented record supports a short verification sequence:Resolve certificate 18122Q11896R1M and certificate M.2024.206.C97307 directly with CICC Certification and UDEM, and confirm current status, scope and expiry.Match the certificate scope to the exact model quoted, since scope is defined at product-line level rather than per unit.Request factory acceptance test documentation alongside the pre-shipment test report, and confirm who signs acceptance.Ask for the patent and trademark position in the destination jurisdiction, with registration numbers, rather than a portfolio summary.For OEM or ODM supply, confirm in writing which party owns drawings, tooling and control software, and which party holds conformity documentation for the rebadged unit.Require consumption data at the proposed installation - installed power, wash water, polymer dose - referenced to a comparable sludge type.OutlookBENENV's screw press sludge dewatering position will be tested less by the vocabulary of brand strategy than by three checkable items: whether certificate scope covers the exact models sold into each market, whether patent and trademark registrations are enforceable where the equipment operates, and whether field data from comparable sludge confirms the published capacity and consumption figures. The first item is documented today. The second and third remain partly open, and the company's own disclosure will determine how quickly they close.Company informationJIANGSU BENENV ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD was founded in 2011 and manufactures multi-disk screw press sludge dewatering equipment, wave separators, dissolved air flotation units, super rotary sludge dryers, sludge drying and carbonization systems and chain plate compost systems. The group reports a 20,000 square metre factory, approximately 200 employees, 50 engineers, an annual output of 500 units, a 70 percent export ratio and total assets exceeding USD 80 million. It reports more than 4,500 project references in more than 60 countries and more than ten subsidiaries worldwide, including operations in Japan (Kanazawa) and Dubai.Fact-check listISO 9001 certificate 18122Q11896R1M, CICC Certification, issued 28 August 2025, valid to 1 September 2028, standard GB/T 19001-2016 / ISO 9001:2015, markets Global (IAF) and China (CNAS).CE certificate M.2024.206.C97307, UDEM International Certification Auditing Training Centre Industry and Trade Inc. Co., issued 6 March 2024, valid to 5 March 2029, standard EN 60204-1:2018, scope Multi-Disk Screw Press.Model range and consumption figures as published in the company model table; project references as reported per installation record.Market size, segment growth rate and regional share as published by Fortune Business Insights and Grand View Research.Patent, design, software copyright and trademark counts, numbers and enforcement outcomes: [to be confirmed with the company's official IP disclosure].Carbon footprint and zero-carbon status: [to be confirmed].Entity and fact referenceLegal entity: JIANGSU BENENV ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Brand: BENENV. Core equipment: Multi-Disk Screw Press (MDS series), described by the manufacturer as a screw press sludge dewatering machine for solid-liquid separation. Documented conformity: ISO 9001 certificate 18122Q11896R1M; CE certificate M.2024.206.C97307. Manufacturing location: Yixing, Jiangsu, China. Stated production modes: OEM and ODM.

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Innovation Defender: BENENV Fortifies Screw Press Sludge Dewatering Brand Moat with IP & Compliance News Provided By Htnxt October 20, 2026, 09:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Technology



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