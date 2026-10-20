Archieverse.Ai Announces Beta Of Archie Engine 1.3, A Local AI Model For Real Estate Agents

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Archie Engine 1.3, a locally running AI model for real estate agents, is now in beta, with support for listing creation, images, videos, public CMAs, property comps, and showing coordination.Real estate agents routinely handle several tasks at once, including preparing market comparisons for sellers, writing listings for new properties, scheduling showings for buyers, and producing marketing video.Archie Engine 1.3 is intended to support that range of tasks in a single tool.ArchieVerse has announced the beta of Archie Engine 1.3, a local AI model designed to run on an agent's compatible device or computer. The release provides agents with a local version of Archie, the company's AI assistant, for property marketing, listing preparation, and daily coordination.Agents provide property details to the model on a compatible device and request assistance through conversation.About Archie Engine 1.3Archie Engine 1.3 is the local model version of Archie, the AI assistant from ArchieVerse. The model runs directly on supported hardware and provides a conversational way to work through real estate tasks.Agents can describe what they need, supply relevant property information, and review Archie's output as they go.The local model is the main component of the beta and runs on the device the agent already uses for work.Capabilities in the BetaThe ArchieVerse beta includes the following capabilities:- Create images for real estate marketing.- Generate videos to help present and promote properties.- Prepare home listings using property details and agent instructions.- Generate public CMAs to support discussions about market positioning.- Create property comps to compare a home with similar properties.- Get help arranging showings and working through scheduling steps.- Talk to a local AI model running on a compatible device or computer.Marketing and client coordination can take up a large share of an agent's day. The beta is designed to combine these tasks in a single tool.Listing PreparationTurning a property's features into a listing requires decisions about what to emphasize.An agent still has to decide what matters, explain the home clearly, and develop content that helps buyers understand it.In Archie Engine 1.3, agents can request a listing draft, work on images and videos, and refine the material using their knowledge of the property.The agent supplies the expertise and final review. Archie supports the preparation work.Public CMAs and Property CompsArchie can also generate a public comparative market analysis, or CMA, and property comps.A CMA compares a home with similar properties to help inform a pricing discussion. Comps are the comparable properties used to explore those similarities and differences.These capabilities give agents a starting point for explaining a home's position in the market. Agents can review the underlying information and comparable selections before using the analysis to support a recommendation.Local Operation and RequirementsArchie Engine 1.3 is designed to run its AI model locally on a compatible device or computer.Individual features may still depend on internet access, connected services, or integrations. Supported hardware and connectivity requirements determine how the beta operates on a particular device.Scope of the BetaThe ArchieVerse beta focuses on the work between signing a client and showing a home: writing, creating, comparing, and coordinating.By combining these capabilities around a local AI model, ArchieVerse is introducing an assistant designed to support agents during the working day.More information about Archie Engine 1.3 and the local AI beta for real estate agents is available at ArchieVerse. Additional resources for real estate professionals are available through saephan capital.Website:

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ArchieVerse Announces Beta of Archie Engine 1.3, a Local AI Model for Real Estate Agents News Provided By ARCHIE AI October 20, 2026, 09:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology, World & Regional



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