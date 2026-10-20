Delimitation Bill Row: Congress Cries Conspiracy, BJP Calls It Constitutional Process

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) The proposed delimitation exercise and the Constitution Amendment Bill linked to women's reservation have triggered a fresh political confrontation, with the Congress accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to push through delimitation in the name of women's reservation, while the ruling party has defended the move as a constitutional process.

Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput, speaking in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, said the INDIA Bloc and other major political parties were united on the issues of delimitation and women's reservation. He asserted that the Opposition would not allow the BJP to succeed if it attempted to use women's reservation as a means to advance its delimitation proposal.

“We will not make any statements based on speculation now. However, one thing is certain, all members of the INDIA Alliance and all major political parties are united on delimitation and women's reservation. The entire Opposition, whether it is part of the INDIA Bloc or no longer part of it, is united on these issues,” Rajput said.

Accusing the BJP of pursuing a political agenda under the banner of women's reservation, he added,“If the BJP wants to hatch any conspiracy, the INDIA alliance will not allow that conspiracy to succeed, and neither will the Congress party.”

Congress leader Husain Dalwai said, "...Through delimitation, they intend to shape constituencies in a way that keeps their government in power indefinitely. They want to sideline Muslims, split constituencies where Muslim, Christian, or Tribal communities reside, those who vote against them, and alter the boundaries to their advantage. All of this is in their plans, attempting to do so under the guise of security. What even is this SIR? Through such measures, they are trying to maintain power. The current government has been formed unconstitutionally, and they are spooked by the ongoing public protests..."

BJP leader Guru Prakash Paswan, defending the proposed delimitation exercise, said it was part of the constitutional framework and should be discussed through constructive dialogue.

“This is a constitutional process. There are established procedures in Parliament, and India is a country of 1.4 billion people. The Constitution provides an option to change the nature and composition of the House in accordance with changing population patterns, and that provision is being utilised,” Paswan said.

He urged the Opposition to engage with the government, adding,“Come forward, talk, engage in dialogue with a positive approach, and find a solution.”

Shiv Sena leader Anand Dubey also said the government was prepared to hold discussions with Opposition parties on delimitation, indicating that dialogue remained a possible way forward amid the political deadlock.

The political exchange comes amid a disagreement between the government and the Opposition over consultations on the proposed Constitution Amendment Bill concerning delimitation and women's representation.

Responding to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who sought an all-party meeting to discuss the Bill, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said earlier on Monday that the government had already made sustained efforts to facilitate dialogue.

In a letter to Kharge, Rijiju stressed that constructive cooperation from Opposition parties was necessary. He also cautioned against repeatedly raising the demand for an all-party meeting without adequately considering the consultations that had already taken place.

Kharge had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, arguing that constitutional changes of such far-reaching significance should not be pushed through Parliament without meaningful consultations with political parties.