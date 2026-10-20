US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Arrives In Mumbai, Set To Hold Talks With EAM Jaishankar

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday for an official visit to India. Rubio is accompanied by his wife, Jeanette Rubio and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor.

Gor stated that he looked forward to a productive visit and advancing India-US ties.

"Great to be back in Mumbai, this time with my friend US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Looking forward to a productive visit and to advancing U.S.-India ties," Gor posted on X.

Later in the day, Marco Rubio will hold talks with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, with discussions expected to cover key areas of our bilateral cooperation, including energy, trade, investment, defence, critical emerging technologies, and other areas of mutual interest.

While addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi on October 16, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Rubio and EAM Jaishankar will discuss regional and global developments.

Jaiswal said, "In so far as the visit of the Secretary of State is concerned, this forthcoming visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review India-US relations and discuss ways to further strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership that we have with the United States. Discussions are expected to cover key areas of our bilateral cooperation, including energy, trade, investment, defence, critical emerging technologies, and other areas of mutual interest. The two sides will also exchange views on regional and global developments. The visit will provide an opportunity to sustain the high-level engagement between the two countries and advance our shared priorities."

During his visit to India, Rubio will lay a wreath at the 26/11 memorial at the Taj Hotel and attend the“Freedom 250” reception in Mumbai. He is also expected to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

After concluding his engagements in Mumbai, Rubio will travel to Gujarat's Jamnagar for talks that will include "enhanced energy cooperation", the US State Department said.

This is Rubio's second official visit to India this year, as he had earlier visited in May.

During his visit, Rubio will meet with senior government officials to strengthen the US-India strategic partnership, exchange views on regional and global dynamics, and discuss prospects for enhanced energy cooperation.

According to the US State Department, he will also meet with business leaders to promote opportunities for commercial investment and economic cooperation.