Sharad Kelkar On Tiger Shroff Firing: 'I Have Faith In Mumbai Police'

Actor Sharad Kelkar has opened up about the recent Mumbai firing incident targeting Bollywood star Tiger Shroff. Speaking to the media, Sharad Kelkar noted that such lawlessness should not prevail in the country, further showing his faith in the Mumbai Police.“It's not just about Bollywood or any famous person. There should never be this kind of anarchy in the country. The Mumbai Police is very on top of things, and everyone has been caught. And yesterday I even spoke to Jackie Shroff and sent him a message. So everything is alright; it's safe. But yes, what happened was wrong, but I have full faith in the Mumbai Police-they have already caught the culprits, and they will get to the bottom of this,” he said.

Kelkar visited Delhi's iconic Luv Kush Ramlila ahead of the premiere of his upcoming show 'The Legend of Hanuman Season 7'.

Celebrities Voice Safety Concerns

Meanwhile, many other celebrities have come out to voice safety concerns, especially when it comes to public figures. Actor Vidyut Jammwal took to Instagram and shared his disappointment over fans not taking a stand for whom they call their“favourite star.”“We know there's a lot happening in our country. Sometimes we can raise our voice, sometimes we can't, but WE do in our own way. But when we see someone being harassed or assaulted on the street (woman: man), why do we stand by and watch? Why can't one of us step forward, not just as witnesses, but as human beings? We need fewer spectators and more heroes,” the actor wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal)

Three Suspects in Police Custody

The reactions come at a time when Mumbai Police has taken custody of three suspects arrested in Rajasthan's Kota in connection with the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's car. A local court granted the police a 48-hour transit remand, allowing the Maharashtra Police team to take custody of the accused and transport them to Mumbai for further investigation.

The suspects are expected to undergo detailed interrogation in Mumbai as investigators probe the circumstances surrounding the firing incident and their alleged involvement in the case.

Incident and Investigation Details

The case pertains to the firing that took place around 7 pm on Sunday in the Juhu area of Mumbai, when actor Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club. The accused allegedly opened fire at the actor's car. Although the actor escaped direct gunshot injuries, his driver sustained injuries in the incident.

According to the police, the accused were caught while travelling on a train. A case has been registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)