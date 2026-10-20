WATCH: Hardik Pandya's Fan Walks 2,300 Km To Bengaluru, All-Rounder Rewards Him With Return Flight Ticket

Team India star all-rounder Hardik Pandya recently went viral after he met with a fan who reportedly journeyed from Mumbai to Bengaluru to see his idol. The fan, who identified as Ravi Kumar Rawat, trekked on foot from Lucknow via Mumbai all the way to Bengaluru.

Hardik Pandya is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, where he has been recovering from an ankle injury. The star all-rounder was included in the India A squad for an unofficial three-match ODI series against Australia, but later withdrew after experiencing a minor injury setback that delayed his return to competitive action.

As Hardik Pandya, who has been out of action since May this year, made BCCI CoE in Bengaluru his base for his recovery and rehabilitation, Ravi tracked his movements and made the marathon trek to catch a glimpse of the star.

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Over 2000 Kilometres Journey to Meet Hardik Pandya

Ravi Kumar Rawat had a long and arduous expedition to fulfill his dream of meeting Indian star all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Ravi set out on foot from Lucknow to Mumbai, walking nearly 1,400 kilometres. Upon reaching Mumbai, the fan realised that the all-rounder had shifted his base to Bengaluru for recovery.

Ravi Kumar Rawat undertook another 990-kilometre trek from Mumbai to Bengaluru, refusing to let the change of plans break his resolve. The ardent supporter finally arrived at the BCCI CoE in Bengaluru, where he came face-to-face with the man he walked halfway across the country to see.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Hardik Pandya was seen having a heartwarming interaction with the fan, who was carrying a poster and a bag packed with his essentials. The all-rounder rewarded him with a return flight ticket, ensuring that he doesn't have to endure another gruelling journey back home.

Hardik even told the fan, 'Kuch chahiye toh bata dena' (Let me know if you need anything else), capping off a meeting that has since won hearts across the internet.

Hardik Pandya met a fan who walked all the way from Mumbai to Bengaluru just to meet him, Hardik also arranged his return ticket. ❤️ Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 20, 2026

As Hardik Pandya is currently residing in Bengaluru as part of his effort to regain fitness in order to be part of India's 2027 ODI World Cup plans, the all-rounder is leaving no stone unturned to get back to his peak athletic shape.

With the mega tournament on the horizon, his focus remains firmly on recovering completely and returning to match-winning form for the national side.

Hardik Pandya Wins Fans Over After Meeting Man Who Walked From Mumbai

Hardik Pandya's interaction with the fan who walked all the way from Lucknow to Bengaluru, covering nearly 2390 kilometers, and then arranging a return flight ticket for him has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts praising the all-rounder's kindness and sportsmanship.

Taking to their X handles, many praised Hardik for his thoughtful gesture, with some calling it a reflection of his character beyond cricket, while others described his decision to arrange a return flight as a heartwarming act of kindness.

Another section of fans also highlighted the fan's determination to walk nearly 2,390 kilometres to meet his idol, with one user calling the journey 'serious commitment,' while another praised Hardik's gesture, writing, 'Real greatness isn't just about runs and records, it's about the heart behind the jersey.'

@mufaddal_vohra You can't take out the sportsmanship from a true sportsman.

Hardik bhai

- Manas Dutta (@manas__dutta) October 20, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra Walked Mumbai to Bengaluru just to meet him and Hardik sorted his return ticket himself. Forget the sixes for a minute, this is the stuff that actually stays with you.

- Sunny Singh (@SunnyDecodes) October 20, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra Walking nearly 1,000 km to meet your hero is serious commitment. Booking his ticket home is a classy way of saying "I saw you."

- Indian CA (@taha786110) October 20, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra Real greatness isn't just about runs and records, it's about the heart behind the jersey. ❤️ Hardik won a fan's heart for a lifetime!

- W Of (@WisdomofBharat1) October 20, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra Great person ever hardik Pandya ❤️

- CricketIndian_ (@CricketIndian_) October 20, 2026

@mufaddal_vohra Respect to both the fan and Hardik ✨

- RAHUL KUMAR (@CricCrazyRahull) October 20, 2026

It's approximately 1,000 Kilometre, that's insane from Hardik Pandya Fan

- Ajay Jadeja (@AjayJadeja171) October 20, 2026

Fame is having millions of fans.

Character is caring about the one standing in front of you. ❤️

Hardik Pandya won hearts today.

- Gaurav Patel (@GauravPatel__01) October 20, 2026

❤️ Hardik Pandya won hearts once again! A fan walked all the way from Mumbai to Bengaluru just to meet him, and Hardik not only met him but also arranged his return ticket. Pure humanity! ❤️

#tejran #sali #paobc #bbvipal5

- Inaya Qadir (@InayaQadir78886) October 20, 2026

Hardik Pandya was not included in India's T20I and ODI squads for the New Zealand tour, as the selectors opted to manage his workload and allow him ample time to complete his recovery programme.

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