Asian Para Games: Himanshu Nandal Clinches Bronze In Men's 400M Freestyle S11

MENAFN - IANS) Nagoya, Oct 20 (IANS) Indian swimmer Himanshu Nandal clinched the bronze medal in the men's 400m freestyle S11 event at the Asian Para Games here on Tuesday, clocking five minutes and 10.91 seconds to secure a podium finish in a four-swimmer field.

The 22-year-old from Rohtak, Haryana, added another achievement to his growing para-swimming career, demonstrating his endurance in the pool after narrowly missing out on a medal in his previous event. Nandal had finished fourth in the men's 100m backstroke S11 competition on Monday.

Born blind due to optic nerve failure, Nandal has steadily established himself as one of India's promising visually impaired swimmers. The S11 classification is designated for athletes with near-total visual impairment, making his latest performance a significant addition to his competitive journey.

Nandal's sporting career began outside the swimming pool. He initially pursued judo, winning medals at national-level competitions before switching to swimming in 2021. The transition soon proved fruitful, with his performances at domestic championships marking him out as a swimmer to watch.

At the 2022 National Championships in Udaipur, Nandal won two gold medals and set a national record in the 100m freestyle S11 event, completing the race in 1 minute and 17 seconds. Later that year, he continued his impressive run at the championships in Guwahati, winning three more gold medals and setting national records.

His progress subsequently extended to the international stage. After receiving international classification in the S11 category in 2023, Nandal represented India at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China. In 2024, he became the first Indian blind swimmer to achieve the Minimum Qualification Standard for the Paris Paralympics, underlining his growing stature in the sport.

He further tested himself against the world's best at the 2025 World Para Swimming Championships in Singapore, where he reached two finals.

Meanwhile, India's Ravi Karthik Budigina finished fifth in the men's 400m freestyle S13 event in 5:41.70. Budigina had won silver in the men's 100m freestyle S13 event on Monday. The S13 classification covers eligible swimmers with vision impairment who have comparatively less severe visual impairment.