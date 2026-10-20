Spanish Supreme Court Clears Path for Puigdemont’s Return from Exile
(MENAFN) Spain’s Supreme Court has ruled that former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont can return to the country without facing arrest under the national warrants linked to his failed independence campaign, nearly a decade after he left Spain.
The court upheld the decision to revoke the arrest warrant issued over the 2017 independence referendum organized by his regional government in defiance of Madrid.
Following the vote, Spain imposed direct rule over Catalonia, prompting Puigdemont to flee to Belgium, where he has remained ever since. His unexpected appearance in Barcelona in 2024 triggered a police search for him.
The political landscape has since shifted considerably, with Catalan independence becoming a much less prominent issue than it was during the secession campaign.
Monday’s decision concludes a prolonged legal dispute between Spain’s judiciary and the former regional leader.
In 2024, Spain’s socialist government introduced a controversial amnesty covering dozens of politicians and activists involved in the independence movement. However, the Supreme Court initially ruled that Puigdemont and several associates should not benefit from the measure, citing allegations of financial crimes connected to organizing the referendum.
Earlier this month, Spain’s Constitutional Court overturned that interpretation. The Supreme Court then rejected an appeal by the far-right Vox party against the removal of national arrest warrants for Puigdemont and former regional ministers Lluís Puig and Toni Comín.
The latest ruling removes a major legal obstacle to their return to Spain, although it does not resolve every legal issue associated with the independence campaign.
The court upheld the decision to revoke the arrest warrant issued over the 2017 independence referendum organized by his regional government in defiance of Madrid.
Following the vote, Spain imposed direct rule over Catalonia, prompting Puigdemont to flee to Belgium, where he has remained ever since. His unexpected appearance in Barcelona in 2024 triggered a police search for him.
The political landscape has since shifted considerably, with Catalan independence becoming a much less prominent issue than it was during the secession campaign.
Monday’s decision concludes a prolonged legal dispute between Spain’s judiciary and the former regional leader.
In 2024, Spain’s socialist government introduced a controversial amnesty covering dozens of politicians and activists involved in the independence movement. However, the Supreme Court initially ruled that Puigdemont and several associates should not benefit from the measure, citing allegations of financial crimes connected to organizing the referendum.
Earlier this month, Spain’s Constitutional Court overturned that interpretation. The Supreme Court then rejected an appeal by the far-right Vox party against the removal of national arrest warrants for Puigdemont and former regional ministers Lluís Puig and Toni Comín.
The latest ruling removes a major legal obstacle to their return to Spain, although it does not resolve every legal issue associated with the independence campaign.
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