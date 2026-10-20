Zelensky Adviser Links Ukrainian Deaths to Gaps in US Attack Warnings
(MENAFN) Ukrainian lives have been lost because Kyiv has not consistently received timely US warnings about incoming Russian attacks, according to an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky, who warned that delays have left civilians with insufficient time to seek shelter.
Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov told a media outlet that the lack of advance alerts had prevented people from reaching safety before ballistic missile strikes.
"It's dangerous... I think it's really very bad... People [have] already died," he said.
Beskrestnov also reported that restrictions affecting Ukraine’s access to the Starlink satellite internet network remained in place.
The White House, however, denied that Washington had changed its intelligence-sharing arrangements with Kyiv.
Ukraine first reported an interruption in intelligence cooperation last week, amid a worsening dispute with the Trump administration over a controversial agreement to import Russian oil. The disagreement has further strained relations between the two governments, prompting concerns in Kyiv about whether the developments are connected.
On Monday morning, Zelensky described two ballistic missile attacks targeting the Ukrainian capital overnight, saying residents had received inadequate warning before the strikes.
"Overnight two ballistic missile attacks were reported on the capital, one without warning, the second with only minimal time to take shelter," he wrote on social media.
Hours earlier, an interview with NBC was published in which Zelensky said intelligence sharing had resumed following a three-day suspension. His adviser’s latest comments nevertheless highlighted continuing concerns in Ukraine over the reliability of early warnings and access to communications technology.
Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov told a media outlet that the lack of advance alerts had prevented people from reaching safety before ballistic missile strikes.
"It's dangerous... I think it's really very bad... People [have] already died," he said.
Beskrestnov also reported that restrictions affecting Ukraine’s access to the Starlink satellite internet network remained in place.
The White House, however, denied that Washington had changed its intelligence-sharing arrangements with Kyiv.
Ukraine first reported an interruption in intelligence cooperation last week, amid a worsening dispute with the Trump administration over a controversial agreement to import Russian oil. The disagreement has further strained relations between the two governments, prompting concerns in Kyiv about whether the developments are connected.
On Monday morning, Zelensky described two ballistic missile attacks targeting the Ukrainian capital overnight, saying residents had received inadequate warning before the strikes.
"Overnight two ballistic missile attacks were reported on the capital, one without warning, the second with only minimal time to take shelter," he wrote on social media.
Hours earlier, an interview with NBC was published in which Zelensky said intelligence sharing had resumed following a three-day suspension. His adviser’s latest comments nevertheless highlighted continuing concerns in Ukraine over the reliability of early warnings and access to communications technology.
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