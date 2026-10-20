Happier At Home Toms River Location Launches Services In Ocean And Monmouth Counties To Redefine Home Care For Seniors

MENAFN - GetNews)"Office for Happier At Home in Toms River NJ"Happier At Home has opened its new Toms River, NJ franchise, bringing personalized in-home senior care to families throughout Ocean and Monmouth Counties.

TOMS RIVER, NJ - October 20, 2026 - Happier At Home, a national provider of compassionate in-home senior care, is proud to announce the opening of its newest franchise in Toms River, New Jersey. The locally owned agency is now open for business, providing personalized care and support to seniors and families throughout Ocean and Monmouth Counties.

Located in Toms River, the new franchise serves communities including Toms River, Brick, Island Heights, Lavallette, Manchester, Mantoloking, Seaside Heights, Point Pleasant, Brielle, Manasquan, Sea Girt, Spring Lake and surrounding areas.

The agency is led by President Vincent Cimijotti, whose background includes accounting, finance, and business operations. Cimijotti's decision to enter the senior care industry was influenced by his own experience watching his grandparents' age and seeing the challenges families can encounter when a loved one begins needing additional support. He realized that quality care should not be that hard to find when it is needed most.

“Families deserve to know that their loved ones are receiving quality, dependable care from people who genuinely respect their needs, independence, and dignity,” said Cimijotti.“Our goal is to build an organization that families throughout Ocean and Monmouth Counties can trust while creating a supportive environment for our clients and employees.”

The Happier At Home Toms River franchise location provides a comprehensive selection of services, including personal care, companion care, geriatric care advocacy, Alzheimer's and dementia care, hospice support, transportation, respite care, medication management solutions, virtual care, and short-term recovery services.

Care plans are customized around each client's individual needs and can include assistance with meal preparation, shopping, light housekeeping, transportation, errands, companionship, mental stimulation, and medication reminders.

Happier At Home provides care in a variety of settings, including private homes and apartments, independent and assisted living communities, hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and rehabilitation centers. Flexible scheduling allows families to arrange everything from brief visits to continuous 24-hour care.

The local team also emphasizes caregiver continuity, striving to provide clients with consistent caregivers who can develop meaningful relationships and become familiar with changes in their needs over time.

Administrator Christina Gollob will help oversee the agency's daily operations, bringing a background in business operations and a personal understanding of the importance of compassionate and quality senior care.

With the opening of its Toms River franchise, Happier At Home continues its mission of helping seniors maintain their independence while providing families with greater confidence and peace of mind.

About Happier At Home

Happier At Home is a senior care franchise that provides personalized in-home care designed to help seniors and other individuals maintain their independence wherever they call home. Its services include personal care, companion care, geriatric care advocacy, medication management, transportation, respite care, and specialized support for individuals living with Alzheimer's and dementia.