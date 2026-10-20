Jordan Revitalizes Tourism, Cultural Heritage Through Relief Packages, Mega-Projects, Global Reach

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 20 (Petra) – Over the past two years, Jordan's tourism and cultural sectors have undergone a sweeping transformation, powered by high-impact government relief initiatives, major infrastructure revamps, and bold international marketing campaigns designed to turn regional challenges into sustainable economic growth.

A comprehensive report issued by the Ministry of Government Communication highlights how targeted interventions have safeguarded local livelihoods, restored dormant national treasures, and projected the Kingdom's rich history onto the global stage.

Lifeline for Petra and Expansive Domestic Travel In response to regional headwinds, the Cabinet delivered a vital JD 5 million financial lifeline to the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority. The 11-part relief package directly supports approximately 1,600 sector workers through the end of 2026. Under this plan, the government subsidizes half the wages and social security contributions for nearly 900 tourism workers, covers 35 percent of payroll for over 500 staff at international hotel chains, and provides wage support for 280 temporarily suspended workers. Establishments also benefit from a one-year loan installment freeze with government-absorbed interest, along with the tax and utility debt restructuring with penalty waivers.

Concurrently, the national domestic tourism program "Urdunna Jannah" saw unprecedented participation, drawing 202,000 visitors between April and September 2026. The expanded initiative mobilized 106 hotels, 113 restaurants, 141 travel agencies, 26 transport companies, and over 6,400 buses, while creating active employment for 550 licensed tour guides across the Kingdom.

Reviving Stalled Destinations and Eco-Tourism Marvels Major flagship destinations were successfully resurrected after years of dormancy. The newly rehabilitated 240-dunam Dead Sea Public Beach returned to service with a 4,500-visitor capacity, welcoming 135,000 guests, while the adjacent 600-dunam Dead Sea Corniche and its 2,500-seat amphitheater hosted 33,000 visitors. Together, both sites employ 200 workers, 95 percent of whom are locals. Further north, the Royal Initiative-backed Yarmouk Nature Reserve Eco-Lodge near Um Qais opened its doors following a four-year delay, offering 20 chalets, 10 hotel rooms, solar power integration, and 40 local jobs.

Ecological milestones soared as the Aqaba Marine Reserve achieved global status in July 2026 by entering UNESCO's prestigious World Natural Heritage List, building on its IUCN Green List accreditation and four consecutive years of Blue Flag certification for Aqaba's public beach. Access to these coastal gems was further bolstered in September 2026 with the launch of direct commercial flights connecting Aqaba to Riyadh and Abu Dhabi. Globally, the Jordan Tourism Board's "Impossible to Match" campaign–launched alongside the national football team's historic FIFA World Cup debut–captured international headlines, generating 926.9 million impressions across 10 key markets.

Chronicling 2.5 Million Years of Heritage On the cultural front, the "Jordanian Narrative" project–launched under the vision of HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II–began documenting 2.5 million years of national history. Its "Stories from Jordan" platform gathered over 1,750 personal contributions, complemented by a 12-governorate seminar series and an upcoming multi-part historical documentary. Physical restoration efforts also revitalized key historical sites, including Tell Mar Elias in Ajloun, Um er-Rasas, and Karak's Qatrana Castle.

The cultural renaissance culminated in the 40th Jerash Festival for Culture and Arts, which drew 200,000 visitors across 401 events featuring artists from 30 nations. The festival generated 1,698 local jobs–a 74 percent surge compared to 2025–and featured 250 local women artisans in its vibrant marketplace. Looking ahead, momentum continues with ongoing projects including the Jerash Eco-Tourism Village, the Um Qais Archaeological Museum, site restorations in Rihab, and new eco-resort designs for Afra Hot Springs, Azraq, and Zara.

//Petra// AA