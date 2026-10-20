D.I. Khan Dismisses 35 Female Teachers Over Alleged Fake Appointments

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Female Education Department in Dera Ismail Khan has dismissed 35 female Primary School Teachers (PSTs) who were allegedly recruited through fake appointment letters.

District Education Officer (Female) Syeda Anjum has also directed authorities to recover the salaries paid to the dismissed teachers and register cases against them under Sections 419 and 420 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to an official notification, the appointments were made in 2022 during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, while an inquiry and subsequent action in the matter began in August 2026.

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According to District Education Officer Syeda Anjum, the issue came to light after the relevant Deputy District Education Officer (DDO) reported that 35 PSTs were receiving salaries despite being physically absent. Their whereabouts could not be traced even during the inquiry.

Syeda Anjum said that after a public notice is published in a newspaper, the appointment letters of the women concerned will be considered invalid.