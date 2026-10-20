Power Outages Reported In 12 Regions Following Russian Attacks
“Russian attacks caused new power outages as of this morning in the Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Lviv, Odesa, Rivne, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions. Emergency repair work has already begun where security conditions permit,” the statement said.
Following the Russian attacks, capacity restrictions for industrial consumers and scheduled hourly power cuts affecting up to two groups of consumers are being applied nationwide through the end of the day.
As of Tuesday morning, adverse weather had also caused full or partial power outages in nine settlements in the Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Regional electricity distribution companies' repair crews are working to restore the damaged power lines.Read also: Vinnytsia hit by blackout after Russian attack
Electricity consumption at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday was 2.6% lower than the previous day. Ukrenergo attributed the decline to sunny weather in parts of Ukraine, which has increased output from household solar power systems.
Ukrenergo urged consumers to use electricity sparingly while restrictions remain in effect.
As previously reported, three energy facilities in the Odesa region were damaged in a Russian attack overnight on October 20.
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