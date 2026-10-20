Trump Envoy Witkoff Heads To Oslo For Talks With Zelenskyy

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff departed for Oslo on October 20 to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Axios reported, citing a US administration official.

The talks in the Norwegian capital are expected to involve Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, as well as representatives of the E4 countries, the European Union and NATO.

The main goal of the meeting is to align positions on a comprehensive peace proposal that could pave the way for renewed negotiations with Russia.

According to the US official, Witkoff plans to travel to Russia after the Oslo meeting to meet with President Vladimir Putin and present proposals developed in consultation with Ukraine and its European partners.

Jared Kushner will not attend the Oslo meeting in person due to health reasons but will participate in the discussions via video link.

The official added that US, Ukrainian and European representatives had worked intensively at the technical level over the past week to develop the peace proposals. Witkoff and Kushner also spoke by phone with Zelenskyy on Sunday to discuss progress and the next steps.

Image: Francisco Seco/AP Photo