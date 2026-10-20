India Demands ‘Concrete Action’ From SCO on Global Economic Risk
(MENAFN) India pressed the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Tuesday to move from talk to “concrete action” as the world faces mounting economic uncertainty.
Speaking at the 25th meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said member states must build consensus and convert it into practical measures.
Singh called on the bloc to “translate it into concrete action to address the uncertain global economic environment marked by geopolitical tensions, disruptions to trade and supply chains, concerns over energy and food security, and emerging technological divides.”
“There is a need to strengthen resilient supply chains, facilitate trade and investment, and leverage technology to drive development,” he said. He added that the gains from economic cooperation must reach every section of society.
The minister also stressed India’s “belief that economic engagement should be inclusive and mutually beneficial for all Member States.”
Singh then cautioned against letting the bloc’s structures multiply unchecked.
“India believes that the SCO must remain efficient and steadfast in its adherence to the principles of sovereign equality, consensus, and mutual respect,” he said.
“A greater number of institutions does not necessarily translate into greater achievements. New mechanisms should focus on clearly identified needs, avoid duplication, and prioritize delivering practical value to member States,” the minister added.
On regional trade, Singh “emphasized the need to move beyond physical connectivity” by simplifying “customs procedures, promoting digital documentation, improving logistics and adopting interoperable digital solutions to reduce the cost of doing business across the region.”
Speaking at the 25th meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said member states must build consensus and convert it into practical measures.
Singh called on the bloc to “translate it into concrete action to address the uncertain global economic environment marked by geopolitical tensions, disruptions to trade and supply chains, concerns over energy and food security, and emerging technological divides.”
“There is a need to strengthen resilient supply chains, facilitate trade and investment, and leverage technology to drive development,” he said. He added that the gains from economic cooperation must reach every section of society.
The minister also stressed India’s “belief that economic engagement should be inclusive and mutually beneficial for all Member States.”
Singh then cautioned against letting the bloc’s structures multiply unchecked.
“India believes that the SCO must remain efficient and steadfast in its adherence to the principles of sovereign equality, consensus, and mutual respect,” he said.
“A greater number of institutions does not necessarily translate into greater achievements. New mechanisms should focus on clearly identified needs, avoid duplication, and prioritize delivering practical value to member States,” the minister added.
On regional trade, Singh “emphasized the need to move beyond physical connectivity” by simplifying “customs procedures, promoting digital documentation, improving logistics and adopting interoperable digital solutions to reduce the cost of doing business across the region.”
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