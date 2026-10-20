APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting Opens In Hong Kong

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

HONG KONG, Oct 20 (NNN-Xinhua) -- The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Finance Ministers' Meeting opened in Hong Kong on Tuesday, reported Xinhua.

The two-day meeting will build up momentum toward financial-sector outcomes ahead of the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, scheduled to be held in Shenzhen in November.

At the meeting, representatives of APEC economies will hold in-depth exchanges on major topics, including fiscal policies to support people's livelihoods, financing for digital infrastructure, and promoting inclusive finance tailored to local conditions.

They will also work towards consensus documents and deliverables, including fostering exchanges and cooperation among young finance professionals across APEC.

--NNN-XINHUA