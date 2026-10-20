US Bans Chinese AI Firm Deepseek From Federal Civilian Networks Over Security Risks

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Oct 20 (NNN-Anadolu) -- The US barred Chinese artificial intelligence firm Hangzhou DeepSeek from federal civilian agency networks Monday, citing espionage and cybersecurity risks amid intensifying technological rivalry with Beijing, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

"DeepSeek's models present multiple threat vectors," Homeland Security Department General Counsel James Percival said in the directive.

Percival warned that the company's servers operate in China, where domestic legislation "permits extensive authority to government cyber and intelligence functions to access private company infrastructure."

The directive cautioned that the platform's interactive structure could expose sensitive operational queries to foreign interception.

It warned that transferring information to China "could produce actionable intelligence on US persons and/or government programmes."

According to the department, independent assessments identified critical vulnerabilities in the developer's mobile software alongside user fingerprinting risks.

The directive requires civilian executive branch agencies to immediately remove existing DeepSeek software, affiliated tools and third-party applications built on its framework.

Federal authorities must also exclude the company from approved product lists.

Agencies may submit written exemption requests within 60 days through the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency for mission-critical functions.

While removal is underway, agencies are directed to enforce interim cybersecurity measures, including enhanced network logging, strict controls on outbound data transfers and continuous monitoring for anomalous network traffic.

Meanwhile, Beijing pushed back Tuesday against the new US measures targeting the Chinese company.

"China has consistently opposed overstretching the concept of national security and politicising science, technology and economic and trade issues," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.

"China will firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies," she added.

--NNN-ANADOLU