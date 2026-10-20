Australian Greens Senator Rejects Misconduct Allegations
(MENAFN) Australian Greens Senator Jordon Steele-John has rejected allegations of inappropriate conduct toward women, accusing his party of engaging in "nasty political games" as an internal investigation examines the claims.
The controversy emerged last Thursday when Greens leader David Shoebridge said the 32-year-old senator had stepped away from party meetings after receiving a letter from seven current and former members outlining "multiple allegations" of misconduct spanning 2017 to 2025.
Steele-John denied the accusations in an online statement on Sunday and disputed claims that he had taken leave from the party room. Addressing an allegation of sexual assault, he said police had concluded their investigation without filing any charges.
The Greens have launched an internal inquiry into the allegations.
First elected to represent Western Australia in the Senate in November 2017, Steele-John has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair.
In his written response, the senator also addressed his nickname, "Feels on wheels". He said it originally referred to his emotional approach to advocating for disability rights but had since acquired a "more sinister meaning" linked to allegations about his treatment of women.
Steele-John accused Shoebridge of mishandling the situation and challenged the timing of the letter. He argued that "it is no coincidence" the allegations reached the party leader one day after they agreed on a timetable for the next preselection process ahead of the federal election.
Following the letter’s delivery to Shoebridge, local media reported that the Greens had compiled a 47-page dossier several years earlier. The document reportedly listed allegations concerning Steele-John and outlined how the party could handle media coverage if the claims became public.
The controversy emerged last Thursday when Greens leader David Shoebridge said the 32-year-old senator had stepped away from party meetings after receiving a letter from seven current and former members outlining "multiple allegations" of misconduct spanning 2017 to 2025.
Steele-John denied the accusations in an online statement on Sunday and disputed claims that he had taken leave from the party room. Addressing an allegation of sexual assault, he said police had concluded their investigation without filing any charges.
The Greens have launched an internal inquiry into the allegations.
First elected to represent Western Australia in the Senate in November 2017, Steele-John has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair.
In his written response, the senator also addressed his nickname, "Feels on wheels". He said it originally referred to his emotional approach to advocating for disability rights but had since acquired a "more sinister meaning" linked to allegations about his treatment of women.
Steele-John accused Shoebridge of mishandling the situation and challenged the timing of the letter. He argued that "it is no coincidence" the allegations reached the party leader one day after they agreed on a timetable for the next preselection process ahead of the federal election.
Following the letter’s delivery to Shoebridge, local media reported that the Greens had compiled a 47-page dossier several years earlier. The document reportedly listed allegations concerning Steele-John and outlined how the party could handle media coverage if the claims became public.
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