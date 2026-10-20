MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Luxxfolio Announces Launch of LuxxPool Public Beta In-house Scrypt mining platform opens to third-party miners

October 20, 2026 5:00 AM EDT | Source: Luxxfolio Holdings Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Luxxfolio Holdings Inc. (CSE: LUXX) (OTCQB: LUXFF) (FSE: LUH0) (the "Company" or "Luxxfolio") is pleased to announce the public beta launch of LuxxPool, the Company's in-house Scrypt mining pool. The launch opens the platform to third-party miners and marks the next stage in Luxxfolio's development of Litecoin-focused mining infrastructure.

LuxxPool enables compatible Scrypt miners to mine Litecoin, Dogecoin and other supported merged-mined coins through a single connection. Merge mining allows the same computing work used to mine Litecoin to also support compatible networks, without diverting hashrate away from Litecoin. The platform includes a miner dashboard and payout settings for supported coins.

"We built LuxxPool to support our own mining operations, and we are now opening that platform to other miners," said Tomek Antoniak, CEO & Director of Luxxfolio. "The public beta is the next step in turning infrastructure developed for our own fleet into a service for the wider mining community. It also extends our participation in the Litecoin ecosystem beyond our own mining operations."

LuxxPool was developed in-house and deployed across the Company's own mining fleet before opening to external participants. That operating experience has supported development of the platform's mining connections, merge-mining functionality, wallet integrations and dashboard.

During the public beta, Luxxfolio intends to use operating data and participant feedback to guide further development of the platform. The Company will focus on reliability, the miner experience and support as it evaluates the requirements for a broader rollout.

Miners interested in participating in the public beta can visit the LuxxPool getting-started page for account setup and connection instructions. Information on supported coins, fees and payouts is also available on the website.

Near-Term Development Roadmap

Following the public beta launch, Luxxfolio's near-term development priorities are intended to simplify how miners manage and receive rewards across multiple assets:

Automatic coin conversion: Add the option to automatically convert mined coins into a supported currency selected by the miner, simplifying the management of rewards earned across multiple assets. Built-in wallet integration: Expand wallet functionality within LuxxPool to support a broader range of merged-mined coins, including assets with more limited third-party wallet support. Automatic payouts: Automate payouts of eligible mining balances to miners' configured wallet addresses, reducing the manual processing currently used during the beta. LuxxBuxx: Provide further information on LuxxBuxx and its role within LuxxPool, including details of how miners will participate as development progresses.

These initiatives remain in development. Availability and timing will depend on testing, technical feasibility and applicable requirements. The Company will provide further details as each feature progresses.

About Luxxfolio Holdings Inc.

Luxxfolio Holdings Inc. is a Canadian public company focused on Litecoin mining, treasury growth and infrastructure. The Company operates a Scrypt mining fleet in British Columbia and has developed LuxxPool, its own Litecoin-focused mining platform, now available in public beta. Luxxfolio is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under LUXX, on the OTCQB under LUXFF and in Frankfurt under LUH0. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this release includes statements regarding the LuxxPool public beta, participation by third-party miners, continued platform development, automatic coin conversion, expanded wallet integration, automatic payouts, LuxxBuxx, improvements in reliability and the miner experience, and a possible broader rollout. Such information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including software and infrastructure performance, participation by miners, network conditions, technical feasibility, availability of suitable integrations and the Company's ability to execute its development plans. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including software defects, service interruptions, inaccurate share or reward accounting, cybersecurity events, wallet and payout failures, conversion liquidity and counterparty risks, cryptocurrency price volatility, changes in mining difficulty and network hashrate, competitive developments, financing requirements and regulatory changes affecting digital assets. There can be no assurance that the roadmap initiatives or a broader rollout will be completed as anticipated, or that forward-looking information will prove accurate. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company will update forward-looking information only as required by applicable securities laws.

Contact: Tomek Antoniak, CEO & Director | (833) 928-8883 | ... |

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: Luxxfolio Holdings Inc.