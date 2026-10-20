Former Rwandan Military Figure Is Found Dead in Uganda
(MENAFN) Robert Kabera, a former Rwandan army sergeant major who became a vocal opponent of President Paul Kagame, has been found beheaded in neighbouring Uganda, raising concerns among his relatives about their safety.
Kabera, 50, left Rwanda after facing allegations of sexual assault, which he denied, and sought asylum in Uganda, saying he was fleeing political persecution.
Ugandan police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said Monday that investigators had yet to recover Kabera’s head. Local residents discovered his body on the outskirts of Kampala over the weekend.
Rwanda’s government has not issued a public statement regarding the killing. Several individuals critical of Kagame have been killed both inside Rwanda and in other countries.
Kabera’s widow, Jeanne d’Arc Rwigema Uwizeye, expressed fear for herself and her children in a written message.
"It is scary. I feel crazy, the children and I don't have security," she said.
Family members said Kabera had travelled to examine a construction site approximately 45 kilometres (30 miles) outside Kampala before he was killed.
Beyond his former military career, Kabera gained public attention as a musician and YouTuber. His channel had attracted more than 144,000 subscribers and featured over 800 videos, many of which criticised Kagame and his administration.
Kabera, 50, left Rwanda after facing allegations of sexual assault, which he denied, and sought asylum in Uganda, saying he was fleeing political persecution.
Ugandan police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said Monday that investigators had yet to recover Kabera’s head. Local residents discovered his body on the outskirts of Kampala over the weekend.
Rwanda’s government has not issued a public statement regarding the killing. Several individuals critical of Kagame have been killed both inside Rwanda and in other countries.
Kabera’s widow, Jeanne d’Arc Rwigema Uwizeye, expressed fear for herself and her children in a written message.
"It is scary. I feel crazy, the children and I don't have security," she said.
Family members said Kabera had travelled to examine a construction site approximately 45 kilometres (30 miles) outside Kampala before he was killed.
Beyond his former military career, Kabera gained public attention as a musician and YouTuber. His channel had attracted more than 144,000 subscribers and featured over 800 videos, many of which criticised Kagame and his administration.
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