France Expands Curfews as 2,513 Detained in Cost-of-Living Unrest
(MENAFN) French authorities may impose more localized curfews as the country reels from violent weekend protests over soaring living costs, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu warned Tuesday.
Writing on US social media platform X, Lecornu said the targeted overnight curfews “contributed to calm.” He added that additional restrictions could be announced Tuesday evening “where the situation requires it.” Prefects will make the calls locally, working with mayors, he said.
Partial curfews took effect Monday night in areas including Paris and Lyon. A French broadcaster reported Monday that the measures were being extended to Nice, Lyon and parts of the Gironde department after nationwide demonstrations against rising living and fuel costs turned violent and saw looting.
Police and gendarmerie sources described a largely quiet night, though incidents were reported at demonstrations in Martinique.
Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin said 2,513 people have been taken into custody, 67 have been jailed and dozens of judicial investigations have been opened over the weekend’s unrest. Speaking to a French media outlet, he ruled out a state of emergency, arguing that authorities can restore order through firmness without curbing the individual freedoms of the entire population.
National Assembly President Yael Braun-Pivet called on the government to address the protesters’ demands, noting that hundreds of thousands demonstrated peacefully. She cautioned that concerns over policing should not overshadow either the budget debate or the demonstrators’ grievances.
Business federation Medef, led by Patrick Martin, accused the state of failing to maintain order. Martin pointed to preliminary government estimates that at least 3,000 businesses have been affected.
Economy Minister Roland Lescure said support measures will be announced for affected traders and craftspeople so they can get back to work quickly.
A Yellow Vest coordination group has called for a fresh mobilization on Saturday, Oct. 24.
Writing on US social media platform X, Lecornu said the targeted overnight curfews “contributed to calm.” He added that additional restrictions could be announced Tuesday evening “where the situation requires it.” Prefects will make the calls locally, working with mayors, he said.
Partial curfews took effect Monday night in areas including Paris and Lyon. A French broadcaster reported Monday that the measures were being extended to Nice, Lyon and parts of the Gironde department after nationwide demonstrations against rising living and fuel costs turned violent and saw looting.
Police and gendarmerie sources described a largely quiet night, though incidents were reported at demonstrations in Martinique.
Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin said 2,513 people have been taken into custody, 67 have been jailed and dozens of judicial investigations have been opened over the weekend’s unrest. Speaking to a French media outlet, he ruled out a state of emergency, arguing that authorities can restore order through firmness without curbing the individual freedoms of the entire population.
National Assembly President Yael Braun-Pivet called on the government to address the protesters’ demands, noting that hundreds of thousands demonstrated peacefully. She cautioned that concerns over policing should not overshadow either the budget debate or the demonstrators’ grievances.
Business federation Medef, led by Patrick Martin, accused the state of failing to maintain order. Martin pointed to preliminary government estimates that at least 3,000 businesses have been affected.
Economy Minister Roland Lescure said support measures will be announced for affected traders and craftspeople so they can get back to work quickly.
A Yellow Vest coordination group has called for a fresh mobilization on Saturday, Oct. 24.
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