Morocco’s First Female PM Faces Pressure from Monarchy, Clerics, Feminists
(MENAFN) Debate over women’s political leadership has intensified in Morocco after King Mohammed VI appointed Fatima Zahra El Mansouri as the country’s first female prime minister, prompting criticism from religious conservatives and renewed discussion about gender equality.
The Islamic saying "a people who entrust their affairs to a woman will never succeed" has re-entered public debate following the historic appointment.
Earlier this month, Mustafa Ramid, a former justice minister who served under an Islamist-led government, invoked the saying in an extensive Facebook post questioning whether a woman should lead the government.
Ramid argued that Morocco, where the majority of the population is Muslim, had established a balance between equality and the demands of state leadership. He pointed to the monarchy, whose highest position remains reserved for a man, as part of that arrangement.
Morocco is a constitutional monarchy, but executive authority continues to rest with the country’s 63-year-old king, Mohammed VI.
El Mansouri’s Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) secured the largest number of seats in September’s parliamentary elections before forming a coalition with three other political parties. The alliance commands 207 seats in the 395-member parliament.
Although El Mansouri’s appointment represents a historic milestone for Morocco, it has also highlighted continuing disagreements over women’s suitability for senior political positions.
The Islamic saying "a people who entrust their affairs to a woman will never succeed" has re-entered public debate following the historic appointment.
Earlier this month, Mustafa Ramid, a former justice minister who served under an Islamist-led government, invoked the saying in an extensive Facebook post questioning whether a woman should lead the government.
Ramid argued that Morocco, where the majority of the population is Muslim, had established a balance between equality and the demands of state leadership. He pointed to the monarchy, whose highest position remains reserved for a man, as part of that arrangement.
Morocco is a constitutional monarchy, but executive authority continues to rest with the country’s 63-year-old king, Mohammed VI.
El Mansouri’s Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) secured the largest number of seats in September’s parliamentary elections before forming a coalition with three other political parties. The alliance commands 207 seats in the 395-member parliament.
Although El Mansouri’s appointment represents a historic milestone for Morocco, it has also highlighted continuing disagreements over women’s suitability for senior political positions.
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