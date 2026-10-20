China Accuses US Warship of Illegal Entry Near Spratlys
(MENAFN) China accused the United States on Tuesday of sending a warship into waters near the contested Spratly Islands without permission, calling the incursion a threat to maritime security and regional stability.
The littoral combat ship USS Charleston moved into waters adjacent to Xianbin Jiao, also known as Sabina Shoal, early Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command said. Beijing refers to the Spratly Islands as Nansha Qundao, and the spokesperson said the ship entered without Chinese authorization.
Chinese naval forces were dispatched to track and monitor the American vessel, the spokesperson said, citing relevant laws and regulations.
“China holds indisputable sovereignty over Nansha Qundao and its adjacent waters,” the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson also condemned the US operation, saying it “infringes upon China’s sovereign rights and interests, jeopardizes maritime security, and is detrimental to regional peace and stability,” the spokesperson added.
Beijing called on Washington to stop such operations immediately and warned that Chinese military forces remain on high alert to defend national sovereignty and security.
The Southern Theater Command will keep safeguarding China’s territorial claims while preserving regional peace and stability, the spokesperson said.
The Spratly Islands are claimed in whole or in part by China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan.
The littoral combat ship USS Charleston moved into waters adjacent to Xianbin Jiao, also known as Sabina Shoal, early Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command said. Beijing refers to the Spratly Islands as Nansha Qundao, and the spokesperson said the ship entered without Chinese authorization.
Chinese naval forces were dispatched to track and monitor the American vessel, the spokesperson said, citing relevant laws and regulations.
“China holds indisputable sovereignty over Nansha Qundao and its adjacent waters,” the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson also condemned the US operation, saying it “infringes upon China’s sovereign rights and interests, jeopardizes maritime security, and is detrimental to regional peace and stability,” the spokesperson added.
Beijing called on Washington to stop such operations immediately and warned that Chinese military forces remain on high alert to defend national sovereignty and security.
The Southern Theater Command will keep safeguarding China’s territorial claims while preserving regional peace and stability, the spokesperson said.
The Spratly Islands are claimed in whole or in part by China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan.
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