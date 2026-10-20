President Of Kyrgyzstan Meets TURKPA Parliamentary Speakers In Bishkek

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov on October 20 received the speakers of the parliaments of member states of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) in Bishkek, the president's press service said.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 15th plenary meeting of the TURKPA Council, which is taking place in the Kyrgyz capital.

In the course of the meeting, President Sadyr Japarov stated that the meeting was clear evidence of friendship and mutual trust among partner states and confirmed that Kyrgyzstan is interested in further developing cooperation within TURKPA.

President noted that the Assembly's work is aimed at strengthening ties among member states and deepening cooperation in trade and economic, transport, energy, digital and humanitarian fields.

The speakers thanked President Japarov for the warm welcome and spoke about Kyrgyzstan's important role in strengthening the unity of the Turkic world. They also stressed the importance of TURKPA for developing interparliamentary interaction, supporting integration processes and expanding cooperation among member states.

Particular attention was paid to further strengthening ties within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and to preserving the shared values and national identity of Turkic peoples.

The meeting coincided with Kyrgyzstan taking over TURKPA's chairmanship from Kazakhstan, with Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker Marlen Mamataliev receiving the ceremonial gavel.