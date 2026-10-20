Global Beauty Supplements Market Intelligence And Forecast, 2026-2031 US$14.06B Opportunity Fueled By Collagen Innovation And 14.9% Asia Pacific CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Beauty-from-within demand, clinical-backed collagen innovation and social-media-driven discovery fuel growth, with direct-to-consumer brands shaping competition.

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Beauty Supplements Market: Industry Intelligence Report 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global beauty supplements market is projected to expand from US$7.85B in 2025 to US$14.06B by 2031, representing a 10.2% CAGR from 2026 to 2031, according to the report. Market growth is supported by increasing beauty-from-within consumer behavior, clinically backed collagen innovation and social-media-driven product discovery.

Consumers are increasingly incorporating beauty supplements into their broader skincare, hair care and wellness routines. This shift is creating opportunities for established nutrition companies, diversified consumer-health businesses, beauty brands and direct-to-consumer market entrants. Continued investment in clinical research and product development is also strengthening consumer confidence, particularly in the collagen segment.

North America remains the largest regional beauty supplements market, valued at US$3.30B in 2025. Its leadership is supported by a dense direct-to-consumer brand base, established supplement purchasing habits and a competitive product landscape. Companies operating in the region continue to use digital channels and social media to engage consumers and accelerate category awareness.

Asia Pacific is forecast to record the fastest regional growth, advancing at a 14.9% CAGR through the forecast period. China and India are leading this expansion as spending on beauty-from-within products increases. The United Arab Emirates also stands out as an important beauty supplements hub relative to its population, highlighting the category's potential in high-value consumer markets beyond the largest regional economies.

Collagen is the leading ingredient type, accounting for 36% of the market, and is also expected to be the fastest-growing ingredient category with a 12.6% CAGR. Its performance reflects the scaling of clinically supported formulations and ongoing collagen-format innovation. New product launches have accelerated since 2024, intensifying competition and giving consumers a broader selection of beauty supplement options.

Skincare represents the largest application, holding a 62% market share. This position reflects strong consumer demand for supplements aligned with skin appearance and beauty routines. Hair Care is projected to be the fastest-growing application category, expanding at a 13.0% CAGR. The outlook indicates that brands able to address both skincare and hair care demand may be well positioned to capture growth across complementary consumer needs.

The competitive landscape includes direct-selling nutrition leaders Herbalife Nutrition and Amway, alongside diversified consumer-health and beauty companies such as The Nature's Bounty Co., Haleon, Glanbia, Blackmores, Bayer and Amorepacific. Competition is expected to remain focused on clinical credibility, differentiated formulations, product positioning and effective digital engagement.

Several variables will shape the global beauty supplements market through 2031. Regulatory clarity surrounding beauty-supplement health claims will influence marketing strategies and product communication. Ingredient-cost volatility may affect pricing, margins and formulation decisions, while the pace of collagen-format innovation will remain central to category development. Companies that balance evidence-based innovation with clear consumer positioning and efficient market access are likely to be better equipped to compete as demand continues to rise.

Overall, the report identifies a strong growth outlook for beauty supplements, supported by regional expansion, rising interest in beauty-from-within products and sustained collagen demand. North America will continue to provide significant market scale, while Asia Pacific is expected to generate the fastest growth. Skincare will remain the dominant application, with Hair Care offering additional momentum throughout the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Report Scope & Definitions

1.2 Industry Value Chain

1.3 Research Methodology & Timeline

2 Global Beauty Supplements Market Analysis

2.1 Market Snapshot - 2025

2.2 Current Market Trend, 2020-2025

2.3 Market Structure - Latest Reported Mix

2.4 Market Value Reconciliation

2.5 Global Beauty Supplements Market Forecast, 2026-2031

2.6 Growth Drivers

2.7 Market Challenges

2.8 Market Trends

3 Market Segmentation

3.1 Segmentation Overview

3.2 Ingredient Type - Value & Growth

3.3 Form Segmentation

3.4 Application Segmentation

3.5 Distribution Channel Segmentation

4 Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Regional Overview

4.2 North America - Market

4.3 North America - Countries & Major Players

4.4 United States Beauty Supplements Market

4.5 Canada Beauty Supplements Market

4.6 Mexico Beauty Supplements Market

4.7 Europe Beauty Supplements Market

4.8 Europe - Countries & Major Players

4.9 Germany Beauty Supplements Market

4.10 United Kingdom Beauty Supplements Market

4.11 France

4.12 Italy

4.13 Netherlands

4.14 Asia Pacific Beauty Supplements Market

4.15 Asia Pacific - Countries & Major Players

4.16 China

4.17 India

4.18 Japan

4.19 South Korea

4.20 Australia

4.21 Indonesia

4.22 Rest of World Beauty Supplements Market

4.23 Rest of World - Countries & Major Players

4.24 Brazil

4.25 United Arab Emirates

4.26 Saudi Arabia

4.27 South Africa

5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Competitive Landscape - Introduction

5.2 Recent Developments

5.3 Herbalife Nutrition - Segment Leader Spotlight

5.4 Leading Vendors - Revenue Scale

5.5 Channel Strategy

6 Company Profiles

6.1 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

6.2 Amway Corp.

6.3 The Nature's Bounty Co.

6.4 Haleon plc

6.5 Glanbia plc

6.6 Blackmores Limited

6.7 Bayer AG - Consumer Health

6.8 Amorepacific Corporation

6.9 Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

6.10 Suntory Beverage & Food Limited

6.11 Shiseido Company, Limited

6.12 Unilever plc

6.13 Value-Chain Participants - B2B Layer

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900